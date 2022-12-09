Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Serum, the No. 1 Selling Serum in Japan*, Has Won the Prestigious ELLE Future of Beauty Award 2022

The Must-Have Beauty Product for Radiant, Healthy Skin

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorté, Japan's leading luxury beauty brand, is winning major accolades in the US for its skincare breakthrough, Liposome Advanced Repair Serum, launched earlier this year. The serum has been honored with one of the industry's most coveted awards, Elle Future of Beauty Award 2022. The serum also recently won the People en Español Star Product Award and the Harper's Bazaar Skincare Award for Best Repairing Serum.

Award-winning Decorté Liposome Advanced Repair Serum (PRNewswire)

Liposome Advanced Repair Serum was developed leveraging 30 years of liposome research inspired by regenerative medicine.

"We are honored to be recognized by the team of trusted beauty editors and authorities at Elle who rigorously tested and reviewed hundreds of products," said Sharon del Valle, GM, KOSÉ America. "These recent awards further validate that this bestselling product is not only a breakthrough in the industry but also highly desirable to the US customer base for the incredible results it delivers for every skin type at every age. The serum, powered by our proprietary liposome technology, embodies the best of Japanese beauty and innovation."

Liposome Advanced Repair Serum was developed leveraging 30 years of liposome research inspired by regenerative medicine. This highly concentrated serum is for every skin type and addresses the top skin concerns of consumers in the US, including dehydrated and aging skin. New discoveries in proprietary mulitlamellar technology have enabled higher concentrations of proven hydrating, strengthening and conditioning ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and vitamin E to be delivered to the skin. Every drop of this intensive serum contains one trillion multilayer bio-liposomes (ultra-fine, 0.1 micron in size). Skin is immersed in 24-hour time-released hydration and immediately looks and feels smoother and firmer with a healthy radiance. Formulated for sensitive skin, the plant-based serum is clean, vegan, non-comedogenic and dermatologically tested. The serum also enhances the efficacy of subsequent skincare products that follow, and helps skin reach it healthiest state.

Japanese Beauty is trusted by the world's most discerning beauty consumers as best in class for quality, safety, and efficacy. Post-pandemic, consumers in the US have increasingly been searching for Japanese Beauty (J-Beauty) due to its authentic, holistic, and straight-forward "less is more" philosophy. Beauty, health, and wellness are integrated in Japanese culture, and the holistic approach that J-Beauty embodies is very relevant to what the consumer is looking for now and in future years to come.

Decorté has been a trusted brand in Japan for over fifty years and known for its innovative formulas backed by science as well as for the unique textures that set the brand apart. Each step of the Decorté skincare ritual is created with intent yet simple enough to fit into a busy, hectic life. The skincare products, like the award-winning Liposome Advanced Repair Serum, are effective yet gentle and help to hydrate and protect the skin microbiome. Designed for all ages, all genders, and all ethnicities.

*"COSME DECORTE calculation is based in part on data reported by Beauté Research SAS in April 2022 through its "Japan– Quarterly Retail Sales Report – Q1 2022" in the Department Stores and Boutiques Prestige market. (Copyright ©2022 Beauté Research SAS)"

About Decorté

Decorté, the global prestige cosmetics brand from KOSÉ Corporation, is Japan's best-kept beauty secret. Beloved by millions, the brand embodies the best of Japanese beauty, emphasizing superior technology, sensorial textures, and radiant beauty. In 1970, Kozaburo Kobayashi founded Decorté with a vision to create extraordinary products achieved by balancing art and science with tradition and innovation. Decorté Laboratories is a pioneer in cutting-edge dermatological research and skincare technologies incorporating regenerative medicine to achieve remarkable results.

For More Information:

https://decortecosmetics.com/

Media Contact:

CeCe Coffin

cece@koseamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Decorté