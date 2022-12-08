WEAR WHAT YOU LOVE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: AFFINITY BANDS UNVEILS ALL-NEW PEANUTS, BETTY BOOP AND U.S. POSTAL SERVICE COLLECTIONS

Officially licensed, high-quality watch bands, phone cases and earbud cases showcase beloved brands

TROY, Mich., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wear what you love, from classic Peanuts and Betty Boop characters to iconic brands like the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), made specially for your tech accessories from Affinity Bands. Each collection is infused with nostalgia through six designs for watch bands, phone cases and earbud cases designed for Apple, Samsung and Fitbit products. The Betty Boop and USPS collections are available now to ship in time for holiday celebrations, while the Peanuts collection will be available in January 2023.

"Partnering with such beloved characters and well-known brands means fans have more opportunities than ever to embrace their self-expression and foster an even deeper affinity with something they already love," said David Schowalter, CEO and Founder of Affinity Bands.

A collection featuring Betty Boop, who has been winning hearts for nearly 100 years as one of the most recognized characters in animation, also joins the holiday lineup with delightful designs that'll have fans singing Boop-Oop-a-Doop.

The USPS collection gets a stamp of approval with both current and throwback logos in eye-catching designs for every season, through sun, rain, sleet and snow. With more than 500,000 employees nationally, this partnership brings more style and customization to the standard USPS uniform.

The new Peanuts collection features classic characters like Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Peppermint Patty across watch bands and earbud cases.

All collections will be sold at affinitybands.com, Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, USPS.com and more, with prices ranging from $19.99 to $29.99. All orders placed at affinitybands.com will ship within 48 hours—a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Watch for additional design options for each collection in 2023, with more personalization features set to become available in the coming months.

These new collections are just a few of the possible options with Affinity Bands, which also is an officially licensed partner with notable collegiate and professional sports teams, as well as Call of Duty, RealTree, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Looking for customized options to show off what you love most? Choose from custom designs and seasonal collections, with endless options to Make It You, all at affinitybands.com.

About Affinity Bands

Since Affinity Bands began in 2017, we've always had our sights set on being leaders of smartwatch and wearable personalization. With a growing portfolio of brand partnerships and unique designs, we promise to deliver an extensive collection of stylish wearables for our customers' tech devices. We currently offer over 10,000 product SKUs with more brand licenses and unique designs being added daily. Quality has also always been a priority. We source high-quality materials and utilize cutting-edge production methods to provide a refined product for our customers. And as a company, we're constantly pushing ourselves to improve. For more information on Affinity Bands visit affinitybands.com

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

