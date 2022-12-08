Unum Builds Workforce, Hiring More than 200 Positions

Company increases jobs in technology, customer service, broker services, and sales

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As businesses continue to be affected by layoffs and turnover, Unum is hiring across all departments and levels in its national and international offices.

The leader in workplace benefits employs 10,500 people across four countries – U.S., U.K, Ireland, and Poland. In the U.S., Unum has more than 200 open positions in 12 different departments, including customer service, claims, digital transformation, sales, finance, operations, and people and communications.

Many of the openings are entry level, and for one key reason. Unum nurtures a culture of career growth and advancement, with a focus on internal promotions.

"We focus on our employees so they can focus on our customers," said Kimberly Bowen, senior vice president, Global Talent & Inclusion at Unum. "Our comprehensive benefits package, career growth opportunities, culture of connection, and dedication to inclusion and diversity help our employees' thrive professionally and personally."

Unum's competitive and comprehensive benefits package includes:

Medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance

Student debt relief and tuition reimbursement

Emergency savings plan

Eight weeks paid parental leave and $25,000 in fertility or adoption assistance

Performance-based incentive bonus

Paid volunteer opportunities

401(k) contribution with up to 9.5% employer match

Robust wellness and mental health programs

Learn more about Unum's career opportunities on the Unum careers website or Instagram.

About Unum Group

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

