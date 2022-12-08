Plainsight and Connection Launch AI Alliance To Bring Computer Vision To Enterprises Across Industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plainsight , the leader in proven vision AI, announced today a strategic partnership with Connection (PC Connection, Inc.; NASDAQ: CNXN), a leading information technology solutions provider, that paves the way for enterprises across markets to harness the power of accurate, scalable, and repeatable computer vision.

Available today via the partnership, Connection offers Plainsight's enterprise-grade vision AI solutions with fully managed services, helping organizations accelerate innovation, solve persistent problems, and grow competitive advantages with greater assurance and speed. Customers benefit from expert guidance, an industry-leading platform, and complete management of their visual data, vision AI workflows, solutions, and shared insights.

As a premier computer vision partner, Plainsight enhances Connection's comprehensive hardware and infrastructure solutions with production-ready, codified, responsible vision AI. Connection will resell Plainsight on Google Cloud via the Google Cloud marketplace. While the partnership is aimed across industries, the initial focus is on Manufacturing and Retail, capturing immediate demand and leveraging Connection's established partner and customer network. This extensive reach through Connection sales channels widens distribution of Plainsight managed solutions and end-to-end platform for centralized processes, standardized pipelines, and actionable insights across enterprise computer vision initiatives.

"Plainsight has demonstrated time and again their ability to derive unmatched value from custom computer vision solutions faster and with more repeatability than any other provider," said Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Connection. "By taking a holistic approach to customer engagement, Plainsight's computer vision experts are able to identify and scale new and innovative computer vision solutions in just a few days or weeks, which is pivotal in helping Connection customers maintain a competitive advantage in their respective, diverse markets."

"It's high time enterprises achieve the revenue gains and cost savings computer vision provides, but while organizations around the world increasingly rely on images and videos for critical functions, most are struggling to manage the data and deploy applications successfully," said Carlos Anchia, Plainsight Co-Founder and CEO. "To conquer these challenges and deliver transformational enterprise solutions, Connection is an ideal ally, and together, we're empowering enterprises to successfully navigate through computer vision initiatives and see the untapped value they've been missing."

Underscoring this relationship are respective partnerships with Google Cloud. Plainsight is a trusted ISV partner within the Google Cloud Marketplace , and Connection is a Premier Google Cloud Partner and Google Cloud Marketplace reseller. Plainsight and Connection deliver deeply integrated vision AI solutions enabling customers to leverage Google Cloud infrastructure security, privacy, and scalability with unified procurement and administration.

About Plainsight

Plainsight provides the unique combination of AI strategy, a vision AI platform, and deep learning expertise to develop, implement, and oversee transformative computer vision solutions for enterprises. Through the widest breadth of managed services and a vision AI platform for centralized processes and standardized pipelines, Plainsight makes computer vision repeatable and accountable across all enterprise vision AI initiatives. Plainsight solves problems where others have failed and empowers businesses across industries to realize the full potential of their visual data with the lowest barriers to production, fastest value generation, and monitoring for long-term success. For more information, visit plainsight.ai .

