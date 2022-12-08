McGuigan named Chief Executive Officer of Laird Norton Company

Jeff Vincent to retire after 22 years at helm

SEATTLE, December 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laird Norton Company (LNC) today announced the appointment of Brian McGuigan as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. McGuigan will follow current CEO, Jeff Vincent, who is retiring after 22 years as the company's leader. Vincent will remain as an advisor to the Laird Norton Board of Directors to assist with the transition until he formally retires on June 30, 2023.

Brian McGuigan, LNC Chief Operating Officer (PRNewswire)

"It has been a privilege serving as Laird Norton's CEO," said Vincent. "While it will be hard to leave this organization after two decades, the decision was made easier knowing that Brian and the senior management team are fully prepared to take the helm. Since Brian joined the company, he has demonstrated tremendous growth both professionally and personally," he said. "The company will continue to thrive under his capable leadership."

McGuigan joined the seventh-generation family-owned firm in 2012. He and Vincent are the only non-family member CEOs since the company's inception in 1855.

During Vincent's tenure, which began in 2001, the 167-year-old company has changed significantly. Vincent transformed the company, strengthening LNC's investment approach, diversifying into new lines of business, and leading the successful sale of Lanoga, one of the nation's largest retailers of building materials. Today, Laird Norton Company focuses on real estate (Laird Norton Properties and Heartland, LLC) and wealth management (Laird Norton Wealth Management), and actively seeks to acquire profitable, capital efficient businesses.

"The Laird Norton Company is recognized as one of the nation's most highly-regarded and successful family businesses," said McGuigan. "I am honored to be entrusted with the central role of leading the enterprise and continuing the legacy of the Laird Norton Company for the family's next generation."

McGuigan, who most recently has been serving as the company's Chief Operating Officer, started as LNC's Manager, Corporate Investments; advanced to Director, Corporate Investments in 2015; VP Corporate Investments and Compliance in 2017; VP Strategy and Corporate Development in 2018; and Executive Vice President, Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development in 2021.

"In each of these increasingly important and complex roles, Brian has excelled," said Debbie Brown, LNC Board Chair. "Brian has strong support from our Board. He has demonstrated exceptional management skills including leading Laird Norton Wealth Management's acquisitions of Filament and Wetherby Asset Management for LNC."

As CEO, McGuigan will oversee the company's organization, investments, and strategic initiatives. Additionally, McGuigan will serve on the boards of Laird Norton Wealth Management and Heartland, and as chair of the Laird Norton Properties Real Estate Committee.

Brian was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa before starting his career in the UK. He now calls Seattle, where he lives with his wife, Margaret, and two sons, his home. Brian received a BSc in chemical engineering from the University of Cape Town, and an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business. He is a CAIA Charter Holder.

ABOUT LAIRD NORTON:

Laird Norton Company (LNC) is a diversified enterprise that invests in private companies and real estate to perpetuate the success of our owners, the Laird Norton Family, and to create shared value for our employees, partners, and broader communities. We are intentional and patient long-term investors, deriving strong returns from strategic, well-managed assets. We actively seek to acquire real estate and profitable, capital efficient businesses.

Among its many holdings, LNC wholly owns Laird Norton Properties, a real estate investment firm, and has majority ownership in Laird Norton Wealth Management, a wealth management company, and Heartland, LLC, a real estate consulting firm.

For more information, visit LNC's website at www.lairdnorton.com.

BRIAN MCGUIGAN EXTENDED BIO:

Brian became the CEO of Laird Norton Company ("LNC") in January 2023. He joined LNC in 2012 as Manager of Corporate Investments to build the company's corporate development function. He went on to serve LNC in roles of growing responsibility over the course of the next decade, culminating in his promotion to CEO.

Brian is a director of Laird Norton Company and Laird Norton Properties, and Chair of the Laird Norton Properties Real Estate Committee. He also serves on the boards of LNC portfolio companies Laird Norton Wealth Management and Heartland LLC, a real estate advisory firm.

Prior to joining LNC, Brian was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Stonnington Group, a wealth management firm in Los Angeles. At Stonnington Brian combined operational responsibilities with investment responsibilities that included origination, execution, and oversight of a range of private markets investments including direct investments in early-stage technology and consumer companies. Earlier in his career, he worked in technology consulting in the UK and Europe.

Brian was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in South Africa before starting his working life in the UK. He now calls Seattle, where he lives with his wife and two sons, home.

Brian received a BSc in chemical engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business. He is a CAIA Charter Holder.

Contact:

Jennifer Polson

polson.j@lairdnorton.com

206-401-4506

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laird Norton Company