Martell Cognac Taps Fe, Founder of Womenswear Brand Fe Noel, to Create One-of-a-Kind Sneaker Designs Using Signature Color Theory and Brainwave Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martell, the oldest of the great Cognac houses, is proud to announce "The Martell Sneaker Atelier,'' a holiday experience that draws inspiration from a French tradition that encourages placing shoes by the fireplace to be filled with gifts by morning. Blending tradition with modern-day sneaker culture and high fashion, a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Fe, founder of womenswear brand Fe Noel and CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund recipient, will introduce brainwave technology to inform one-of-a-kind sneaker designs as unique as the individual.

As a brand committed to forward-motion and reinvention, Martell Cognac keeps its legacy fresh by partnering with cultural architects and multifaceted minds like Fe to twist tradition in elegantly modern yet unexpected ways. A mainstay in New York culture widely remembered for her historic role in conceptualizing NBA All-Star LeBron James' first all-female designed sneaker – Fe is no newcomer to the realm of bold design and set to "make waves" this season. Together, Martell and Fe are embarking on another first: redefining personalized footwear.

"I truly believe that fashion is a language of cultural self-expression and individuality. It's a way to communicate who you are and where you've come from," said Fe. "With this collaboration, my main objective is for people to feel good in their own skin by embracing their most precious memories and unapologetically celebrating their inner "Standout Swift" with wearable art."

Since the founding of Martell, the cognac producer has been pushing the boundaries of innovation, as embodied by a category first: Martell Blue Swift. As the first cognac house to ship its barrels to America in 1793, Martell Blue Swift is a celebration of the brand's historic ties with the U.S., made of V.S.O.P cognac matured in French oak casks and finished in American whiskey barrels.

"Like the 'Swift' that adorns each bottle, Martell Blue Swift is crafted for those who soar higher, those who – like Fe Noel - are boldly redefining convention," says Charlotte Raux, Senior Brand Manager, Martell Cognac at Pernod Ricard USA. "Fe has mastered the ability to bottle up culture with her fashion, making her the perfect creative partner for a holiday experience that marries technology with design for the ultimate gift of self-expression."

Just in time for the holidays, Martell invites consumers to experience "The Martell Sneaker Atelier," a one-day only consumer event on December 14th, 2022, at SNS New York, located in the heart of the Meatpacking District, from 3:00pm - 7:00pm ET. Attendees 21+ can sip festive Martell Blue Swift cocktails and while time permits, enjoy a complimentary sneaker cleaning from Jason Markk, pioneer and most-trusted name in premium shoe care.

Brainwave sensing headsets will interpret positive holiday memories into vibrant patterns incorporating Fe's signature color palettes before translated into truly unique sneaker designs. Each sneaker will be hand painted live on-site and receive a finishing touch by Fe, custom gold charms designed in collaboration with New York-based jewelry artist Johnny Nelson.

Consumers are encouraged to sign up at https://themartellsneakeratelier.rsvpify.com and arrive early, as well as bring a pair of blank-canvas, white, leather sneakers. A selection of new sneaker options from SNS will also be available for purchase onsite.

To learn more about Martell Cognac, visit https://www.martell.com/en-us or follow at @martellusa on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT MARTELL

The oldest of the great cognac houses, founded by Jean Martell in 1715, Maison Martell is renowned throughout the world for the finesse and elegance of its cognacs, the result of a legacy of savoir-faire handed down through nine generations. Together with a passion for its craft and profound attachment to the terroir, Maison Martell is defined by the audacity with which it has pioneered new expressions – from the icon Martell Cordon Bleu in 1912 to the trailblazing Martell Blue Swift today.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo and Brancott Estate; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne and Mumm Napa sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

ABOUT FE NOEL

Fe is a Grenadian, womenswear designer who has been a force in the fashion industry since she got her start at just 19 years old. From and currently based in Brooklyn, NY, Fe has always had a passion for fashion and helping women to embrace their femininity. Influenced heavily by her Caribbean heritage and close-knit family, she credits her mother and grandmother for showing her what drive, determination, and humble hearts will earn you. As a result, in 2008 she opened her own brick-and-mortar boutique "The Wagon" for vintage and streetwear lovers and trendsetters, which served as a catalyst for her iconic fashion brand today known as 'Fe Noel'.

ABOUT SNS

SNS was founded in 1999 out of love and curiosity for the culture and life around Sneakers, Fashion, Art, Music, and Basketball. Today SNS is a global brand with a physical presence in New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Paris, London, Berlin, and Stockholm. Working through four main pillars; SNS Brand, SNS Entertainment, SNS Retail, and SNS Cares to focus on Culture, Creativity and Community to connect locally in a globally relevant way.

ABOUT JASON MARKK

In 2007, we started Jason Markk with a love rooted in sneaker culture and a need for products that were not only effective, but responsible - products that could truly clean and care for our belongings. Over the years, our humble brand has expanded globally and continues to promote a culture of care through quality products and experience. At Jason Markk, we care - you should, too.

