Information Services Group (ISG) Names Navisite a Leader in Public Cloud - Solutions & Services 2022 U.S. Report

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navisite today announced that leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) has recognized Navisite as a "Leader" for "Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket" in the ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions & Services 2022 report for the U.S. In the same report, Navisite was also recognized as a "Rising Star" for "Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket."

"We're honored to be named a leader by ISG," said Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite. "It's a recognition of our commitment and success in becoming a digital transformation partner that is specifically rightsized for the needs of mid-market companies. We understand their challenges and provide the services and expertise, proven methodologies and flexible approaches to help them navigate change and modernize their businesses."

The "Consulting and Transformation Services for Midmarket" quadrant assesses the ability of providers to migrate applications to the public cloud and transform midmarket clients' infrastructures to modern digital platforms.

According to Shashank Rajmane, Principal Analyst, ISG Provider Lens™, "Navisite is an ideal partner for mid-sized enterprises that want to migrate and transform on the cloud."

ISG cited Navisite's comprehensive public cloud service portfolio, understanding of mid-market enterprise requirements, multi-cloud adoption strategy and focus on delivering end-to-end lifecycle management for business-critical applications, including SAP, Oracle, ServiceNow and Salesforce, among others. ISG also noted that Navisite has strong and proven capabilities helping customers migrate large and complex mission-critical applications from vendors such as SAP, Oracle, Infor, Microsoft and any custom workloads to public cloud environments.

In the same report, ISG also recognized Navisite as a Rising Star for "Managed Public Cloud Services for Midmarket," which recognizes managed service providers (MSPs) that support two or more public clouds and provide automation and value-added services. ISG noted Navisite's strength in providing automated managed cloud services that leverage AI, machine learning and other technologies to build a well-structured roadmap for AIOps automation. ISG also cited Navisite's comprehensive public cloud experience and robust cloud security managed services portfolio that is focused on security posture management and cloud security automation.

The ISG Provider Lens™ Public Cloud – Solutions & Services 2022 report summarizes the relative capabilities of more than 25 service providers or service integrators that offer consulting and transformation services for enterprise public cloud engagements in the context of their digital transformation. This report evaluates top providers that help enterprises modernize, optimize and transform their business operations to increase efficiency, agility and security.

About Navisite



Navisite is a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Through our highly specialized teams, industry solutions, business process expertise and application services, we provide the capabilities and practical guidance customers need to modernize, build and support more agile, resilient and expanding businesses. Our strategic advisory and transformation services advance innovation with comprehensive cloud, enterprise application, data management, intelligent automation and cybersecurity solutions, empowering customers to navigate change and meet new demands at any point in their journey. To learn more, visit navisite.com.

