Hornitos® Tequila Turns Disastrous White Elephant Gifts into "Dough" this Holiday Season

The premium tequila brand and must-follow influencer, TonyTalks, open virtual Green Elephant Shop

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season of giving and re-gifting! If you're lucky enough to be on the invitee list of a white elephant party, you run the risk of leaving with a completely useless gift (we've all been there!).

(PRNewsfoto/Hornitos Tequila) (PRNewswire)

This holiday season, Hornitos Tequila is here to save the day by allowing folks to exchange those itchy tube socks and creepy cat calendars for something a bit more… green.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 26 through Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, holiday partygoers (ages 21+) can visit the virtual Hornitos Green Elephant Shop to submit photos of their lackluster white elephant gift for a chance to receive cold, hard cash* (*in the form of an e-gift card)! Fans can upload an image of their precarious present for a chance to receive a $25 e-gift card, enabling them to purchase something that adds a little more spirit to their holiday season, like bottle of great tequila!

To help spread more cheer, Hornitos teamed up with the hilarious TonyTalks to serve as the honorary virtual "shopkeeper," helping turn this year's white elephant disasters into dough. In his latest post, the aspiring actor uses original characters and creative editing to bring his comedic genius to relatable white elephant gifting experiences

"As someone who has received a bad white elephant gift or two, I was all in to help Hornitos give people the chance to swap presents that say 'no, no, no' for something that will have them saying, 'ho, ho, Hornitos,'" said Antonio Baldwin, aka TonyTalks. "There's no reason that anyone should be stuck with a horrible present for the holidays."

"As a brand rooted in a boundary-pushing mindset, we are pumped to launch this campaign – there's nothing bolder than replacing useless presents with money, something everyone needs this holiday season," said Andrew Eis, Senior Marketing Director, Global Tequila at Beam Suntory. "Pushing the envelope even further, TonyTalks truly brings our Green Elephant Shop to life with his spirited and hilarious skit that his followers and our tequila fans can totally relate to, and in turn, possibly make their holidays a little greener with our collaboration."

Scurry over to the Hornitos Green Elephant Shop beginning 12/26 for a chance to get that money! Fans can also see Tony's own White Elephant gift disasters directly on Instagram @IAmTonyTalks. To learn more about Hornitos Tequila and its shot-taking brand history, visit www.hornitostequila.com or follow along with Hornitos Tequila on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. You must be a legal resident of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia ("D.C.") and 21 years of age or older to participate in the Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Subject to complete official rules available here. Contest begins 12:00:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on December 26, 2022. All entries must be received by 11:59:59 p.m. ET on December 30, 2022.

About Hornitos® Tequila

Hornitos® Tequila has a history of breaking tradition dating back to 1950 when founder Don Francisco launched the brand in honor of Mexican Independence Day. The Hornitos family of tequilas keeps Don Francisco's legacy alive, using the same high standards to cultivate the best and most flavorful agaves, molding them into premium tequilas that everyone can enjoy. Hornitos inspires its fans to adopt the same boundary-pushing mindset through its "A Shot Worth Taking" campaign that highlights the extraordinary things that can happen when people are willing to take a chance. Since the inception of "A Shot Worth Taking" in 2017, Hornitos has empowered fans to take their shot and provided funds and opportunities to make their aspirations achievable.

Hornitos' portfolio of premium tequilas includes Hornitos® Plata Tequila, Hornitos® Reposado Tequila, Hornitos® Añejo Tequila, Hornitos® Cristalino Tequila, Hornitos® Black Barrel Tequila Hornitos® Tequila Seltzer and a line of ready-to-serve premixed margaritas.

Drink Responsibly.

Hornitos® Tequila, 40% alc./vol. ©2022 Sauza Tequila Import Company, Chicago, IL

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hornitos Tequila