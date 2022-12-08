Doctors Best Wellness Center in South Florida Now Offers Semaglutide Injections for Weight Loss Support

WESTON, Fla., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doctors Best Wellness Center (DBWC), one of the leading wellness centers in south Florida, is pleased to now offer compounded semaglutide injections for overweight or obese adults who struggle with weight management.

As the latest weight loss trend that everyone is buzzing about on social media, numerous people have reported dramatic results with semaglutide therapy. Semaglutide itself is a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) produced in the gut. It can increase insulin production, a hormone that lowers the blood sugar level, while inhibiting glucagon secretion, which is a hormone that raises blood sugar. It can also reduce appetite and energy intake while delaying gastric emptying. Compounded semaglutide contains beneficial constituents such as the amino acid L-carnitine, for example.

There may be several advantages to receiving easy, once-a-week semaglutide injections, such as a drop in caloric intake through appetite reduction, improved body composition, enhanced weight loss, enhanced growth of B cells in the pancreas, decreased adverse cardiovascular outcomes in subjects with type 2 diabetes or cardiovascular disease, and reduced HbA1c levels.

If you are overweight or obese with a high BMI, desire to lose weight, want to lower glycemic index, or have a weight-related condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol, you may be a candidate for semaglutide injections. After a blood sample is drawn and a lab review is completed, this treatment can be recommended for a patient who qualifies.

DBWC Owner/CEO Rachael Manocchio notes, "Not only do we offer one-of-a-kind concierge customer service, but we have an experienced and knowledgeable medical team and take pride in providing the most competitive pricing around. Let us help you achieve optimum health, stamina, and longevity!"

About: Located in Weston, FL, Doctors Best Wellness Center prides itself on providing the utmost care for its patients and helping them to look and feel the way they always imagined. DBWC believes health and overall wellness can be achieved through motivation, compassion, and self-value. Offered services include various medical programs on hormone optimization, medical weight loss, facial rejuvenation, and sexual wellness.

