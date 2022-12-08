Leading Alzheimer's disease research non-profit provides significant funding to scientists throughout the world

WELLESLEY, Mass., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Alzheimer's Fund, a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow, or reverse Alzheimer's disease, honored the exceptional scientists who have been working so diligently to find a cure for the disease with a special tribute publication.

(PRNewsfoto/Cure Alzheimer’s Fund) (PRNewswire)

CURE ALZHEIMER'S FUND HONORS THE SCIENTISTS WORKING TO FIND A CURE

"Without question, it is the exceptional work, dedication, and collaboration of our funded researchers that have contributed to significant advancements in the understanding of Alzheimer's disease," said Tim Armour, President and CEO of Cure Alzheimer's Fund. "We proudly fund their bold ideas, support their creative thinking, and encourage them to collaborate, because that is what it will take to cure Alzheimer's disease."

Since its founding, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has provided grants to 249 of the world's leading researchers who have dedicated their lives to finding solutions for the disease. The tribute publication tells the stories of many of these scientists in their own words: what inspired some of the greatest minds in the field to make Alzheimer's their life's work and what motivates them to persevere.

It is estimated that more than 6.5 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer's disease, a number that is expected to increase rapidly as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age. It is projected that the share of adults 65 and older in the US population will rise to 22 percent by 2050. With age as the biggest risk factor, Alzheimer's disease is poised to place an unmanageable financial burden on the US healthcare system, caregivers, and loved ones.

Cure Alzheimer's Fund is a non-profit dedicated to funding the most promising research to prevent, slow or reverse Alzheimer's disease. Since its founding in 2004, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has contributed more than $160 million to research, and its funded initiatives have been responsible for many key breakthroughs in understanding the causes and pathology of Alzheimer's disease. Cure Alzheimer's Fund has received a 4-star rating for more than 10 consecutive years from Charity Navigator. With 100 percent of funds raised going to support research, Cure Alzheimer's Fund has been able to provide grants to many of the best scientific minds in the field of Alzheimer's research. For more information, please visit https://www.curealz.org/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Barbara Chambers

BChambers@CureAlz.org

978-417-9890

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alzheimer's Disease Research Foundation