C.F. Martin & Co. Elects Two New Board Members

Dr. Mary Haas and Brian Richardi join Martin's Board of Directors

NAZARETH, Pa., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- C.F. Martin & Co. announced today that Dr. Mary Haas and Brian Richardi have been elected to the company's Board of Directors.

Their commitment to sustainable business growth will help us lead the music industry forward - Chris Martin

Dr. Haas is a Fortune 500 executive and Materials Scientist with more than 20 years of leadership experience. Currently CEO and President of Sustaera, Inc., she is leading the scale-up, manufacturing, and commercialization of the company's Direct Air Capture process and equipment. Prior to joining Sustaera, Mary held roles of increasing responsibility at Air Products and Chemicals, most recently serving as Executive Director of the company's $200 MM Global Cryogenic Equipment Division, completing two acquisitions as well as profitable geographic expansion.

Mary received an Air Products Chairman Award for Leadership in 2018, and an Air Products Innovation Award in 2013. She is a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt with experience in strategy transformation, manufacturing excellence, safety leadership, technology commercialization, and organizational development. She holds eight patents, has a PhD in Materials Science from Princeton University, and she lives in Emmaus, PA with her husband and two sons.

Brian Richardi currently leads the Finance Data Science team at Stryker. He has over 15 years of experience as a finance leader supporting multi-billion-dollar businesses, with a passion for leveraging data analytics to maximize finance's strategic partnership and optimize business processes. Brian has led several data analytics initiatives and teams over his career that specialize in a variety of business areas ranging from finance, R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and sales.

Brian began his career as a business analyst at Domino Sugar where he was heavily involved in BI and data initiatives, while also earning his SAP certification. He then transitioned to finance, and became the Chief Finance Leader for the US commercial business, where he led a team responsible for all FP&A and accounting duties while also continuing to drive advancements in data analytics. He graduated from Muhlenberg College with a degree in Economics, and earned his MBA from Rutgers University with a dual concentration in Finance and Entrepreneurship.

"We're proud to add two very accomplished individuals to our board of directors," said Martin Executive Chairman, Chris Martin. "Their professional accomplishments and commitment to sustainable business growth will help us remain a family business and help us lead the music industry forward."

