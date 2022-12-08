CAPTAIN MORGAN UNVEILS THE FIRST-OF-THEIR-KIND, LARGER-THAN-LIFE STATUES IN HONOR OF NFL SUPERFANS

As the presenting sponsor of the 2022 NFL Fan of the Year Contest, Captain Morgan Cements a Place in Football History for NFL's Biggest Fans

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Back for an even bigger second year as an Official Sponsor of the National Football League (NFL), Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum continues to celebrate the heartbeat of the sport – the fans. The NFL Fan of the Year Contest, presented by Captain Morgan, honors fans who truly spice up the game through their love and passion for their teams. And this year, the No. 1 spiced rum brand is spicing it up like never before. For the first time ever, NFL superfans will be immortalized by larger-than-life statues, celebrating some of the most passionate NFL Fan of the Year nominees. But that's just the beginning. All 32 nominees will appear in a high-impact cover peel ad execution and custom spread creative in the February issue of Sports Illustrated .

Throughout NFL history, statues have been erected in honor of beloved coaches and athletes, but for the first time ever, fans will be put on a similar pedestal (literally) for all the world to see. But don't expect your typical run-of-the-mill bronze bust. In the spirit of spicing things up, Captain Morgan will infuse each fan's unique personality and original spice in the custom design of the one-of-a-kind statues.

"There's no denying it. Fans are the heart of NFL football and deserve a platform to be celebrated," said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "In our second year as the presenting sponsor of the NFL Fan of the Year Contest, we're upping the ante with the first fan statues and a world-class partnership with Sports Illustrated to give this year's nominees the spotlight they deserve."

Throughout December, Captain Morgan will travel across the country unveiling its NFL Fan of the Year statues for a special group of nominees during a game day celebration they'll never forget. Taking place ahead of kickoff, the special tailgate celebration will include former NFL legends, like Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz, and thousands of loyal fans 21+ ready to cheer on their NFL Fan of the Year nominee with delicious Captain Morgan cocktails and game day giveaways.

"Fans are the fuel that keep the players going from the moment they take the field. Trust me, I know from experience. This year's NFL Fan of the Year nominees deserve to be recognized for the energy and unwavering support they bring to the game," said Victor Cruz. "I had the honor of meeting last year's class of nominees, and I couldn't be more excited to team up with Captain Morgan again to celebrate those fans who show up week after week and rally others to spice up the game."

The first-ever fan statue unveils will celebrate the following NFL Fan of the Year nominees:

Susan Haluzan , passionate doctor, mom and humanitarian at the center of the Cardinals Fan Community . Arizona Cardinals –, passionate doctor, mom and humanitarian at the center of the Cardinals

James Wright , dedicated veteran, educator and superfan with custom-created Cowboys suits to show support at every game. Dallas Cowboys –, dedicated veteran, educator and superfan with custom-created Cowboys suits to show support at every game.

Enrique Carranco Garcia , President of the Diehard Bolt Club, activist and heart of the Bolt family and LA community. Los Angeles Chargers –, President of the Diehard Bolt Club, activist and heart of the Bolt family and LA community.

Angeles Rams – Gus "Chris" Obregon , Guardian of SoFi Stadium, community activist and fearless symbol of Rams fans everywhere. Los, Guardian of SoFi Stadium, community activist and fearless symbol of Rams fans everywhere.

Jeff Bloom , committed superfan who has one of the longest running tailgate streaks in Giants history. New York Giants –, committed superfan who has one of the longest running tailgate streaks in Giants history.

Michael Wayne Torto , community leader, 20+ year veteran and die-hard Jets fan – even while traveling in the military. New York Jets –, community leader, 20+ year veteran and die-hard Jets fan – even while traveling in the military.

In partnership with media powerhouse Sports Illustrated, Captain Morgan will help further cement the celebrity status of this year's NFL Fan of the Year nominees when they grace a special-edition Sports Illustrated cover peel unit on the front of the famous sports magazine, which will arrive in subscriber mailboxes on January 31. Consumers can also visit captainmorgan-si.com/fanoftheyear to see individual digital covers celebrating all 32 nominees and learn more about how they spice up the game through their unique fandom. And for the first time ever, fans can visit nfl.com/fanoftheyear to vote for the nominee they think is most deserving of the Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year title. Voting ends Wednesday, February 8 – so run, don't walk to get your votes in now.

The culmination of the NFL Fan of the Year celebration will take place at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, where Captain Morgan will roll out the red carpet (and delicious cocktails) for all 32 nominees for a spiced-up experience of a lifetime. But the moment we've all been waiting for – the naming of The Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year – goes down during the live broadcast of the NFL Honors on February 9 at 8 PM ET. Friends, family and future NFL Fans of the Year can tune in from home on NFL Network and NBC.

Follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for more on how Captain Morgan is spicing up this NFL season, delicious cocktail recipes, news and more. Remember, however you choose to celebrate on game day, please drink responsibly.

