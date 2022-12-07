Shop Gifts for Everyone on The List at Bed Bath & Beyond®, buybuy BABY® and Harmon®

Find the best brands and hottest gifts and be inspired through curated guides by price, recipient, or interest

UNION, N.J., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) has the perfect present for everyone this holiday season. With Hannukah, Christmas and Kwanzaa around the corner, shop Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon to find gifts for hosting and toasting, bringing joy with toys and unique gifts that every foodie, neat freak, and cozy enthusiast will love. For a gift that keeps giving, customers can earn and redeem points every time they shop, across all three banners with the Welcome Rewards™ loyalty program – and from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Saturday, Dec. 24 Welcome Rewards+ members will receive 30 percent off their total purchase (one time use).

Find gifts for hosting and toasting at Bed Bath & Beyond. (PRNewswire)

Shop gifts for everyone on the list at Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon.

Bed Bath & Beyond Gift of the Day, and More

Now through Saturday, Dec. 24, Bed Bath & Beyond will unveil its favorite gifts to spark inspiration in an exciting, new "Gift of the Day" each day on its website. Plus, shoppers can get every gift on the list – for less! – with 25 percent off their total purchase beginning Monday, Dec. 12, through Sunday, Dec. 25. Shop by price, recipient or interest to find the 'just right' gift.

For food and drink enthusiasts:

For self-care devotees:

For hospitable hosts:

Shopping for someone and not sure what to get? Bed Bath & Beyond partnered with Pinterest to create a holiday gifting quiz. Answer a few questions and get curated gift ideas for the foodie, spa lover, happy host and that always hard-to-shop-for person.

buybuy BABY Gifts for Kids of All Ages

buybuy BABY – the leading baby and toddler specialty retailer in North America – has all the top toys of the season so shoppers can win the holidays and delight the children in their lives.

New and exciting deals will be available at buybuy BABY throughout December, including 25 percent off select Leap Frog®, Vtech®, Fisher-Price® Little People and Baby Einstein™ toys when you shop online.

Top Toys for Infants

Top Toys for Toddlers

Top Toys for Kids

Harmon Self-Care and Stocking Stuffers

Shop Harmon for beauty gift sets, must-have stocking stuffers and new finds for the self-care enthusiast.

Gift sets under $15 make great stocking stuffers or presents for a gift exchange.

Harmon's 12 Days of Holiday Cheer runs Monday, Dec. 12 through Saturday Dec. 24, for daily deals on this season's must-haves including $10 off the Revlon® Detachable One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer PLUS (originally $74.99) and $20 off the Sharper Image® Powerboost Move Massager (originally $89.99). Plus, now through Thursday, Dec. 8, customers that spend $50 will receive a $10 bonus gift card!

More Ways to Conveniently Shop for Gifts

Still not sure what to give someone special? Gift cards are the perfect solution for that hard-to-shop-for friend or family member, and Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon gift cards are available in various denominations, with no fee or expiration date. Need something fast? Gift cards can be emailed within minutes of purchase for those truly last-minute gifting needs.

Shoppers can find their favorite items from Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Harmon on one, universal app, with a streamlined browsing and check-out process. The app also helps customers manage their account, track orders, rewards, and coupons across all banners, has notifications for the latest deals, offers and promotions, and in-store mode enables them to seamlessly scan products as they shop to see more info, reviews, prices and more.

Need a gift by a specific date? The last day to shop online and get gifts before the holidays is Monday, Dec. 19! From Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 24, customers can take advantage of free Same Day Delivery (typically $9.99 per order) on orders over $29, and from Saturday, Dec. 17 through Saturday, Dec. 24 customers receive 20 percent off at buybuy BABY when they select Buy Online Pick-Up in Store or Curbside Pick-Up.

For more information on products, services, and more, check out bedbathandbeyond.com, buybuybaby.com and harmonfacevalues.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca and harmonfacevalues.com.

Bring joy with toys from buybuy BABY. (PRNewswire)

Shop Harmon for beauty gift sets, must-have stocking stuffers and new finds for the self-care enthusiast. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

