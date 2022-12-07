Raise the Woof! Beggin' Dog Treats Drops Limited-Edition Holiday Sweaters So You Can Match Your Dog's Favorite Mascot

Bacon makes everything better...even holiday sweaters, available only on the just-launched Beggin' Swag Shop!

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iiiiiiiit's BEGGIN'! Today Beggin', the beloved treat dogs go bonkers for, officially announced the rollout of its new Swag Shop, dropping a new holiday sweater for dog lovers that is sure to get tails wagging. Available on the online storefront now, dog owners can snag a limited-edition Beggin' sweater and enjoy the holidays in style. The brand also introduced the Hamlet on the Hutch Holiday Pack* available on Chewy.com, which includes a decorative plush of Hamlet – the brand's mascot – decked out in a holiday sweater along with Beggin' dog treats for the bacon-loving doggo in your life. Here's the best part: the holiday sweater available for dog owners in the Beggin' Swag Shop is an exact replica of the holiday sweater that Hamlet wears. You can be twinning with your dog's favorite mascot all season long!

Beginning today, the sweaters can be purchased on shopbeggin.com for $49.99* *, while supplies last.

"It couldn't be simpler - dogs love bacon, so dogs love Beggin'," said Purina Senior Brand Manager, Tim Brunt. "Ever dream of transforming yourself into your dog's favorite treat? Our new shop can't promise all that, but we can bring you one step closer to the brand your pup goes bonkers for!"

Beggin' Holiday Sweaters

Hamlet on the Hutch Holiday Pack

You know what pairs well with holiday sweaters? BACON! In addition to the limited-edition Beggin' holiday sweater for humans, dog lovers can celebrate the season by gifting pups Beggin's new Hamlet on the Hutch Holiday Pack, which is now available on Chewy.com for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

The pack features everyone's favorite canine pal, Hamlet, in a festive holiday sweater, and (of course) it comes with a 6 oz. package of meaty, delectable, delicious Original Beggin' dog treats that you can treat dogs to during the holidays and beyond!

Pet lovers can place the plush up high on their hutch or treat cupboard where Hamlet has a good view of all the yuletide activity. We are sure Hamlet will look quite fetching as your holiday décor!

Snag a Beggin' holiday sweater for yourself at shopbeggin.com.

To find more information about Beggin' visit www.Purina.com/Beggin

*Hamlet plush is not a toy! For decorative fun only.

**Additional $7 for shipping and handling

