Quantix Acquires Mid-States Packaging

Acquisition Strengthens Quantix's Leadership in Dry Bulk Export, Warehousing and Transportation Services

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantix, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") and North America's leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Mid-States Packaging ("Mid-States" or the "Company"). Mid-States is a full-service dry bulk transportation, warehousing and export services company, with eleven locations spanning Texas, the Northeast and the Mid-Atlantic. Mid-States reinforces Quantix's geographic presence and builds upon its warehousing and trucking transportation operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Mid-States team to Quantix, and we congratulate owners Tracy Harpin and Chuck Giroux on the exceptional business they have built," stated Chris Ball, President and CEO of Quantix. "The Company's service lines, geographic footprint and culture build well upon our go-to-market approach as we continue to expand."

"This next chapter for Mid-States looks bright, and we're glad to have found a company that aligns so strongly with our mission and values," commented Tracy Harpin, CEO of Mid-States. "Being part of Quantix's continued leadership in the dry bulk market is going to be incredibly rewarding for our team."

"Reinforcing our presence as a leading dry bulk logistics and export services provider is a key pillar of the Quantix value creation plan. And this acquisition does exactly that," noted Konrad Salaber, Managing Director at Wind Point. "Chuck, Tracy and their team have created an outstanding operation and strong reputation for quality service."

Wind Point acquired Quantix (formerly known as A&R Logistics) in 2019 in partnership with board Co-Chair Mark Holden, a veteran logistics executive who served as CEO of Quantix from 2012 until his planned retirement in 2021. Chris Ball, a member of the Quantix leadership team since 2016 with more than 25 years of experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, was promoted from President to President and CEO in 2021.

Mid-States represents the ninth acquisition for Quantix under Wind Point's ownership. Quantix's acquisition strategy will continue to focus on acquiring companies that provide dry and liquid bulk transportation, warehousing, export and logistics services to producers and distributors of chemicals nationwide.

Wind Point is an active investor in transportation, logistics and route-based businesses, with select prior investments including Dicom Transportation, STG Logistics, American Trailer Rental Group, Valicor Environmental Services, Smart Care, FreshEdge and D&H United.

Kirkland and Ellis LLP served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services to Quantix.

About Quantix

Quantix is the leading supply chain services company to the chemical industry. It provides the world's largest chemical providers with end-to-end support through a nationwide network and comprehensive suite of services including transportation, 3PL solutions, distribution centers, export/import, and Eco-Recovery. Headquartered in The Woodlands, TX with 80+ locations across the U.S., Quantix is committed to providing the highest level of safety, quality, compliance and integrity across its entire operation.

Learn more at www.quantixscs.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022.

Learn more at www.windpointpartners.com.

