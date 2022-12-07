North Texas Owned Business Offers End-to-End Automated Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service Solutions

Minority-owned and homegrown, 'The Automation Company' experiences healthy growth in 2022

DALLAS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last decade, successful entrepreneurs Rick Brooks and Justin Crawford have been looking for a way to pass on their real world strategies for marketing in the 21st Century. Both men are proven business performers; each has profitable start-ups under their respective belts.

"Working our way through and understanding the business climate today, we just felt we had so much to share about what we've learned, we wanted to pass on that blueprint for success to hungry businesses struggling to nail down a workable marketing strategy," says The Automation Company's Co-Founder, Justin Crawford. "We've definitely worked hard to organize our business in such a way that the customer experiences the value add that our services offer." Co-founder Rick Brooks puts it this way: "Our goal is to apply our learned expertise in Marketing Automation & CRM Platforms with companies of all sizes and watch as they grow. That's the real juice for us, as a team."

The Automation Company is a North-Texas based business, HubSpot Certified, full service Marketing, Sales, and Customer Service Provider. From custom automation strategy and e-mail marketing to lead qualification, nurturing, and scoring, The Automation Company has the experience and staff to create a holistic marketing vision for businesses of all sizes. From Mulit-touch Attribution and Conversational Bots, the Automation Company has industry-specific solutions to get businesses more leads, make more sales, and bottom line: increase revenue.

About The Automation Company: The Automation Company's teams are custom-built to solve your toughest business problems, chosen for their technology and industry-specific expertise. They've helped clients digitally transform in multiple industries and use that experience to get to the heart of your situation.

