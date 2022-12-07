Kompass Kapital Management Awarded LEED Green Building Certification

Kansas City-based private equity group attains prestigious recognition for its headquarters at 9800 Metcalf Avenue

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kompass Kapital Management announced today that it has been awarded LEED Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and is an international symbol of excellence.

Through design, construction and operations practices, LEED-certified buildings have a significant impact on environmental and human health by addressing carbon, energy, water, waste, transportation, materials and indoor environmental quality.

"From the beginning of our building renovation, LEED certification has been a priority for us," said Cindy Pritchett, head of operations, Kompass Kapital. "To be able to provide a healthy workspace for our employees and building tenants in addition to working toward a more energy and resource-efficient future is something we are incredibly proud of."

Kompass Kapital achieved LEED certification for implementing measurable solutions such as:

Sustainable Site Development and Water Efficiency

Energy Efficiency

Materials and Resources Selection

Design Innovation

Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give the people inside them a healthier, more comfortable space to work.

"Kompass Kapital's LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership," said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, USGBC. "LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize our buildings and communities by providing everyone with access to healthy, green and high performing buildings. Kompass Kapital is a prime example of how the innovative work of project teams can create local solutions that contribute to making a global difference."

Certification is proof that Kompass Kapital went above and beyond to ensure the space was constructed and operates to the highest level of sustainability. More than 180,000 total commercial and institutional projects are currently participating in LEED, comprising more than 2.6 million certified square feet per day of construction space in all 50 states and more than 180 countries and territories.

About Kompass Kapital Management

Kompass Kapital Management is a private equity group with a diversified investment portfolio of passive and active investments across various industries and business sectors. For more than 14 years, Kompass Kapital has been committed to investing in people who create value and deliver results. Part of our unique offering to investment partners is providing a full scope of business services that include finance, marketing, legal and people services, giving partners the ability and capacity to work on their business rather than in the business. Learn more at kompasskapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a healthy, resilient, and equitable future for all through the development of green buildings, cities and communities. For more than 20 years, USGBC has been advancing green building practices through the development of LEED, the world's most widely used green building program. With the support of thousands of members, volunteers and partners, USGBC provides robust green building education courses, a rigorous professional credentialing program, and advocates for effective public policies. It convenes an international network of green building and sustainability leaders through the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo and forward thinking programs, including the Center for Green Schools. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

