InventHelp Inventor Develops Face Mask to Combat Unpleasant Odors (JMT-187)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to cover odors associated with the wearer's breath, mask, and perspiration when wearing a face mask," said an inventor, from Moville, Iowa, "so I invented the POCKET MASK. My design could also provide aromatherapy benefits such as increased energy, reduced stress and relaxation."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved face mask to combat unpleasant or foul odors. In doing so, it enables the user to enjoy an appealing scent. As a result, it increases comfort and safety and it could help to promote proper mask usage. The invention features a simple design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

