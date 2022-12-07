Independent Watchdog Honors Mercy for Billing Ethics

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- No one likes to get a bill in the mail, particularly one that isn't routine. Since most of us don't expect to get sick or hurt, medical bills usually aren't something we plan for in our monthly budgets.

Mercy (https://www.mercy.net/newsroom/mercy-quick-facts/), named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation’s most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and 40,000-plus co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast. (PRNewsfoto/Mercy) (PRNewswire)

But if a bill does arrive from Mercy, patients can rest assured Mercy has taken steps to make sure everyone understands their bill and gets the answers and assistance they need.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national health care watchdog organization, and Money magazine teamed up to release a list of Best Hospitals and Surgery Centers for Billing Ethics. They looked at criteria including clear descriptions of services billed, instructions on applying for financial assistance and options for getting bills sent in the patient's primary language. To qualify for the list, Mercy also had to have high marks for preventing medical errors and harm to patients.

"This honor is due to our co-workers' relentless commitment to service, in keeping with Mercy values," said Sterling Coker, Mercy chief revenue cycle officer. He says a change in Mercy's billing practices in 2017 has also helped patients. "We used to send one bill for hospital-based services and another for our doctor's offices. We were able to combine the two, which eliminated a lot of confusion for patients, who often worried they were paying twice for the same thing."

While the ethical billing honor is an achievement, Coker acknowledges there can still be misunderstandings about balances due. "Payments can cross in the mail or insurance payments can be a bit delayed," he said. "When that happens, we work quickly to resolve the issue."

He says it's important for patients to reach out if they disagree with or don't understand their bills and ask for financial assistance if they need it. "Don't ignore a medical bill," he said. "We're here to help. You may qualify for financial aid to help pay the bill, and while that does mean completing some government-required paperwork, it's well worth it in the end. If nothing else, we can set up a payment plan you can afford that can even improve your credit."

Go here to see more on the methodology Money magazine and The Leapfrog Group used for the rankings, and here to get tips from Money magazine on sorting out your medical bills.

Mercy, one of the 25 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized quality care and one of the nation's largest Accountable Care Organizations. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 40,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercy