HighHello - the new monthly subscription club that lets members discover cannabis in a unique way

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone knows the thrill of receiving a box of unknown contents to open on your birthday. Now, imagine that box arriving every month instead of only once a year. And picture it being full of a variety of actual cannabis products!

HighHello; your monthly subscription club delivering a curated box of cannabis straight to your door. (PRNewswire)

That's right, a cannabis subscription club is now live in Michigan. Totally dope, right? HighHello is ready to start spreading good vibes on the west side of the state, with plans to expand statewide in the months to come.

When deliveries begin in December, members receive a variety of cannabis products they might not ever have thought to try, plus bonus goodies to surprise them monthly. Expect to encounter unique cannabis brands along with educational and promotional items.

"Everything about this experience is centered around discovery, fun and education," said Zalman Makher, Head of Operations and HighHello co-founder. "We want to help our members navigate their cannabis journey."

Here's how HighHello works:

Sign-up includes entering delivery information along with a day of the week and a 3-hour time window that works best to receive the much-anticipated, hand-delivered box.

Each mixed box is expertly curated with an assortment of five to seven products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles and vapes in a variety of cannabis strains. Although the total monthly membership is valued at $150 , Subscribers pay only $100! By popular demand, HighHello is also offering an edibles only subscription at $75 per month.

A HighHello subscription includes the option to chat with a virtual budtender each month in a private, 15-minute session to get the lowdown on any specific cannabis products in the box or anything about cannabis in general.

HighHello also includes access to The Green Room blog, an educational content library full of cannabis news and information on the latest products and brands. "Our mission isn't complete until our members have the resources they need to engage with the cannabis community and what works right for them," Makher said.

A HighHello subscription is ideal for people who are curious about all the new cannabis products out there but would rather not go to a dispensary and sort through it all in public. A curated monthly subscription box lets members try different kinds of cannabis in a discreet manner and discover what they like best; resulting in better in-person dispensary visits, the education and sampling will guide more informed purchasing decisions.

"That experience of introducing cannabis to someone and seeing them start incorporating it in a positive way in their lives is really exciting. Being able to do that on a national scale is more than I could have asked for," said Vadim Shiglik, Head of Partnerships, and HighHello co-founder.

At the same time, a HighHello subscription is perfect for experienced cannabis fans, too. After all, who doesn't like being surprised with something different from time to time?

"It's just something fun and exciting," said Felix Dubinsky, Head of Product and HighHello co-founder. "You don't know what's in there. It's something new every month. You're always discovering new products and brands."

HighHello also offers a joint opportunity for existing cannabis businesses. Even with the incredible growth of recreational cannabis in Michigan, many brands and dispensaries have a hard time connecting directly to customers in such a competitive market. And there remains a large number of people who haven't been welcomed into cannabis culture yet.

That's where HighHello makes a great partner, highlighting creative new cannabis products and getting them directly into the hands of people in West Michigan and soon all over the state.

About HighHello

HighHello is a true cannabis subscription club that provides education, guidance, and great quality products conveniently delivered to your home for a low monthly price. HighHello builds relationships and seeks to promote local cannabis brands, so members can discover and learn about the wide variety of products in the market - all at preferred pricing! For more information, visit gethighhello.com or email hello@gethighhello.com

