Saphyre Names Dawn Mueller Chief Marketing Officer

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, Inc., a leading FinTech company that leverages patented AI technology to structure all pre-trade data while eliminating post-trade inefficiencies, announced today that Dawn Mueller joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Saphyre President and Co-Founder, Stephen Roche stated, "Dawn brings a wealth of global marketing expertise and innovative thinking to Saphyre as our Chief Marketing Officer. Her ability to combine strategy and support of business objectives with marketing will advance us to the next phase and beyond for our company. Dawn's leadership and strong tech marketing experience made her a standout match for Saphyre."

Mueller brings experience in technology, professional services, and digital transformation through her work at Wolters Kluwer, IBM, EY and Deloitte. She is strongly versed in B2B marketing, which was instrumental in her appointment.

"Working with a pioneer and leader in the fintech space to bring incredibly innovative technology to financial institutions aligns well with my aspirations," said Mueller. "Saphyre is a rising star because of the benefit they bring to the financial markets to realize greater accuracy, streamlined workflows and increased profitability. I'm excited to work with the Saphyre team."

Mueller holds a doctorate in marketing and management from Pace University, an MBA in marketing from Fairleigh Dickinson University, and a BA in Communication from Seton Hall University. She teaches marketing courses as an adjunct professor and enjoys connecting academic and business initiatives to deliver desired outcomes.

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com.

