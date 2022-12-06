Salon Freedom Expands Executive Team with Hiring of Erin Bracke as Chief Operating Officer

Second Largest Operator of Franchised Sola Salon Studio Locations Prepares for Continued Growth

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Salon Freedom Holdings, LLC (Salon Freedom), the fastest growing and second largest operator of franchised Sola Salon Studio locations, is pleased to announce the addition of Erin Bracke to its executive team as Chief Operating Officer effective Monday, December 5th. Erin will lead sales, marketing and operations across the company, from recruiting and on-boarding new Sola Pros to delivering a world class experience to customers every day. She'll contribute to the company's business strategy, while leading the design and deployment of all sales and operational systems, processes and programs.

"We couldn't be more pleased with the addition of Erin to our team," said David Raduziner, Co-Founder and CEO of Salon Freedom. "Erin is an intelligent, energetic and passionate leader, who will continue to build our strong culture for our 1,000+ Sola professionals. She brings a unique combination of sales and operations experience to the company and will be a great resource not only to us but to the entire Sola system."

Erin will be relocating to the Nashville area where Salon Freedom has invested approximately $10 million, with an additional $3+ million planned investment over the next 12 to 24 months. The company plans further development in excess of $10 million in Pennsylvania and New Jersey during that period.

Erin previously served as VP of Field Sales at Vacasa, a tech driven vacation rental management company. "We believe the combination of Erin's tech company and multi-unit rental experience will help drive Salon Freedom toward 100 Sola units and beyond," said Todd Recknagel, Salon Freedom's Board Chair. He added, "Her energy and enthusiasm is contagious." Prior to Vacasa, Erin had a long career in successively more senior operations management roles at Lifetime Fitness, a premium family health and fitness brand.

"Erin is a perfect fit for Salon Freedom's culture of care and support. We can't wait to get her fully engaged with our team and customers," said Steve Breuner, Co-Founder and CMO. "We have no doubt she'll bring a fresh perspective on marketing, sales and operations that will drive our business success as we continue our dramatic growth."

Bo Breuner, Philadelphia Development Director, who is running the fastest growing market in the country for Salon Freedom noted, "We eagerly anticipate the contributions Erin will make to our system bringing new ideas and sophistication to our operations – there's much to learn from her."

About Sola Salon Studios

In 2004, Sola Salons was established with the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado. Now with more than 645 locations open in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, Sola is proud to offer almost 20,000 independent beauty professionals the freedom and benefits of salon ownership without the risk and overhead of opening a traditional salon. Its innovative salon model empowers hairdressers, estheticians, nail techs and other like-minded professionals to take control and independently manage their careers. Sola provides beauty professionals with beautiful, fully equipped salon studios alongside the support and tools they need to launch their salon business in no time. For more information, please visit www.solasalons.com.

About Salon Freedom Holdings

Salon Freedom was formed in 2008 to develop franchised Sola Salon locations. The company announced a major investment in March, 2022 by Three20 Capital Group, Geneva Glen Capital, and Stonehenge Partners. Salon Freedom currently operates 42 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Tennessee with an additional 8 locations planned or under construction for completion by Q2 2023.

About Three20 Capital Group

Three20 Capital Group is a private equity firm led by franchise veterans Todd Recknagel and Kristi Mailloux. Three20 has a depth of experience in franchising, distribution, energy efficiency and multi-unit businesses. A sampling of Brands they have partnered with include Massage Envy, Office Pride, Take 5 Oil change, Mr. Handyman, Molly Maid, Quatrro Business Services and AM Conservation Group. www.Three20group.com

About Geneva Glen Capital

Geneva Glen Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests in proven private companies with leading market positions, significant growth potential, and stable cash flows. GGC makes control investments and targets companies headquartered in the U.S. or Canada with EBITDA between $2 million and $20 million. The firm works closely with management teams to establish and execute on a clearly defined value creation and growth plan. www.genevaglencapital.com

About Stonehenge Capital

Stonehenge is an Ohio-based private equity firm serving the lower middle market. Founded in 1999, Stonehenge has a long history of partnering with leading entrepreneurs and managers who are focused on building winning teams, accelerating growth, and creating shareholder value. Stonehenge provides flexible capital that meets the needs of all stakeholders, including majority equity, minority equity, debt, and combinations thereof. Stonehenge has raised more than $1 billion of committed capital and is currently investing out of its fifth institutional fund. www.Stonehengepartners.com

Contact David Raduziner, CEO at draduziner@solasalons.com or Todd Recknagel, Board Chair at todd@three20group.com

View original content:

SOURCE Salon Freedom Holdings, LLC