Real estate experts candidly discuss next year's market live

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investor software leader REsimpli has invited TurboTenant CEO Seamus Nally to join real estate investor and virtual coach Lauren Hardy, NFL player and real estate investor Devon Kennard, and REsimpli founder Sharad Mehta for a live discussion of the real estate market.

As fears of an impending recession mount, these industry titans will share their experiences, strategies, and predictions to offer a straight-shooting look into real estate investing. Rather than leaning into the extremes poised by other media channels, this introspective talk will provide prospective and tenured investors a candid response to what's happening in the market, and what 2023 could bring.

This round table discussion will take place on December 14, 2022 at 6:00 pm ET. Registration is currently open for all interested in learning more about investing in the housing market in 2023 and beyond.

Founded by Sharad in 2016, REsimpli is an all-in-one real estate investor software that helps organize, run, and scale real estate businesses.

About TurboTenant

More than 450,000 independent landlords across the U.S. enjoy TurboTenant's free, all-in-one online property management solutions.

