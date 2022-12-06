Molecular Assemblies Appoints Mark Nibbe Vice President of Operations

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Assemblies, Inc. , a pioneer in the field of enzymatic DNA synthesis, today announced the appointment of Mark Nibbe as Vice President, Operations. Mr. Nibbe is an engineering leader with nearly 25 years in biotech and life sciences, developing consumable products and manufacturing processes and tools, building scalable team structures, and establishing technology management strategies to realize the extensive opportunities of new genetic-based technologies. He has held a variety of roles in product development and operations and was most recently Senior Director, New Product Introduction at Illumina.

"Mark brings deep technical experience and leadership vision to enable new products and manufacturing capabilities by building the operational ecosystem from validated processes to nimble, collaborative teams," said Michael J. Kamdar, President and CEO of Molecular Assemblies. "We welcome Mark as Molecular Assemblies begins our Key Customer Program and drives our Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ technology to commercialization."

"The inherent capability of enzymatic oligonucleotide synthesis to produce longer and higher purity DNA creates enormous potential to unlock new applications, especially in next generation therapeutics, such as CRISPR and other gene-editing technologies," said Nibbe. "I am excited to join Molecular Assemblies and help build a world-class manufacturing capability to fulfill the extensive demand for long, pure, and accurate DNA."

At Illumina, Mr. Nibbe built and led teams of engineers and scientists, to develop and transfer new consumable products into manufacturing globally with responsibility for design, operational readiness, manufacturability, and process and equipment development. He played key roles in developing an oligonucleotide synthesis platform and end-to-end manufacturing process capable of producing more than 10 million oligos per year, and developing and transferring DNA sequencing and microarray consumable products to high-volume manufacturing. Prior to Illumina, Mr. Nibbe was a bioengineer at Aurora Biosciences, where he developed a picoliter dispensing platform for an ultrahigh-throughput drug candidate screening system. He received his B.S. in bioengineering from UC San Diego and is an author on multiple patents and publications.

About Molecular Assemblies

Molecular Assemblies, Inc. is a private life sciences company developing an enzymatic DNA synthesis technology designed to power the next generation of DNA-based products. The company's patented Fully Enzymatic Synthesis™ (or FES™), based on making DNA the way nature makes DNA, produces long, high quality, sequence-specific DNA reliably, affordably, and sustainably. FES™ technology will enable the reading and writing of DNA for many industries, including industrial synthetic biology and precision medicine, as well as emerging applications of DNA for data information storage, nanomachines, and bio-based electronics. Molecular Assemblies is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit www.molecularassemblies.com.

