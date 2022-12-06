Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort Recognized with the Four Diamond Designation by Prestigious AAA Travel Service Program

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino has been awarded Four Diamond Hotel status by AAA Travel Service, establishing the luxury property as a lodging that excels in quality, cleanliness and service.

Located on the shores of Bavaro Beach, recognized as one of the top beaches in the world, the Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino allows guests to enjoy one of the most breathtaking views on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic. With over 1,000 guest rooms the property boasts dozens of upscale venues including 12 restaurants, seven pools, private garden areas, shops, a casino and the notable Om Spa.

Since reopening in 2021, Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino has managed to receive Four Diamond Hotel status in record time, thanks mainly to the firm commitment made by the resort to offer a differentiated and personalized top-notch service—marrying an excellent guest experience with the property's select gastronomy, leisure and relaxation activities as one of the best hidden gems of the Caribbean.

"We are honored to have been awarded the prestigious recognition of being designated a AAA Four Diamond Hotel," said the CEO of Lopesan Hotel Group, Francisco López. "Lopesan Costa Bávaro not only provides a spectacular setting for our guests, but also meticulous attention to cleanliness, service and overall quality of stay. We look forward to welcoming more visitors to the shores of Punta Cana and continuing to offer first rate service, unique experiences and memories that will last a lifetime."

The AAA Four Diamond program began in 1976 and has established itself as one of the most important seals of quality in global tourism. The award provides access to select premium-level establishments and instills confidence for leisure and business travelers across the world.

In addition to being awarded Four Diamond Hotel status, Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino has achieved the Inspected Clean Badge after satisfactorily passing AAA's thorough inspection of the hotel's rooms and common facilities. For more information on Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino and the property's exclusive amenities, visit our website www.lopesan.com .

ABOUT LOPESAN COSTA BÁVARO

Set on the stunning Bavaro beachfront with white sand and turquoise waters, Lopesan Costa Bávaro is Lopesan Hotel Group's first-ever Caribbean 5-star resort. From the sweeping lobby, lush gardens, stunning guest rooms and suites, ubiquitous attention to detail and style is pervasive throughout the property. Eight sumptuous gastronomic options, a wide variety of entertainment including seven freshwater swimming pools, family-friendly activities, free unlimited access waterpark, a casino and a world-class spa, complete a well-rounded offering to satisfy any taste. A resort in which the traditional All Inclusive has been reinvented, offering three distinct concepts: a Family Friendly Resort, an Adults Only by Lopesan section, in addition to the 'Unique by Lopesan' Club, the perfect choice for the most discerning guests, in which they will have access to exclusive areas, amenities and services designed to enhance their vacation experience.

ABOUT AAA TRAVEL SERVICES

The AAA network has over 1,000 offices spread throughout North America and offers, alongside its online services, a wide range of travel services to more than 63 million members across the country. Some offerings include the ability to access any kind of information and recommendations for travelers, as well as tourist packages, insurance and cruises across the world.

