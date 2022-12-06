InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Incontinence Product for Men (HOF-275)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new incontinence product for men who suffer from leakage or incontinence issues," said an inventor, from New Caney, Texas, "so I invented the MALE URINARY DIAPER. My comfortable design would be less bulky and it would create less solid waste for landfills than standard diapers or incontinence briefs."

The invention provides an improved incontinence product for men. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional incontinence products. As a result, it prevents leakage onto clothing, pajamas and bedding and it increases comfort and hygiene. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and change so it is ideal for incontinent men, nursing homes, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

