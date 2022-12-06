Genuine Marketing Group Inc. Signs Agency of Record

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Marketing Group Inc. (OTC: GMGZ) announces the signing of award-winning creative agency Proforma Brand X as its agency of record. With 40 years of experience as a total solution provider, Proforma Brand X will not only assist in the design and implementation of the company's marketing initiatives, but also introduce their deep roster of industry partners in packaging, retail, automotive and health and wellness services to GMG.

This multi-faceted partnership will see GMG tap Proforma Brand X for its Go To Market Design and Fulfillment including Campaign Development, Trade Show and Experiential Design, Digital Media and Ecommerce Solutions as well as Consumer Outreach and Customer Acquisition. The agency will also play a pivotal role in promoting and driving adoption and daily active use of Genuine Marketing Group's proprietary authentication app, ZPTAG.

Peter Bolognese, Proforma Brand X Owner, and Creative Director stated, "A partnership with Genuine Marketing Group allows me to combine my love of technology with my love of design for a better quality of life. I am looking forward to helping GMG market its new software and products, starting with ZPTAG. At GMG, innovation and leadership are at the core of everything they do. They are a company driven by entrepreneurs, and I couldn't ask for a better fit."

Genuine Marketing Group CMO, Brad Lim-Senesac commented, "What I find truly remarkable about Proforma is when we come together and have that aha moment. When we were a bit challenged with our GTM deck, Proforma came in and immediately gelled with our team and, suddenly all the dots connected, and they put us on a clear path to achieving our goals. As an investor in GMG and a true partner with an impact on both our internal and external development, their continued support and execution of our expanding consumer and customer outreach is what excites me the most."

About Proforma Brand X:

Proforma Brand X is a leader in the printing, promotional products, and packaging industries, with a creative edge to add impact and value to all client programs. As a creative agency, Proforma provides the most innovative and cutting-edge product and service solutions that deliver on a consistent basis.

About GMG:

Genuine Marketing Group Inc. or GMG is a retail and consumer focused marketing company that creates brand affinity and builds consumer confidence through its proprietary authentication system, ZPTAG. Combining the user-friendly engagement of a smartphone app with the smart contracts of the IBM blockchain.

More information about Proforma Brand X can be found at

https://www.proformabrandx.com

Contact: Peter Bolognese

Email: peter.bolognese@proforma.com

More information about Genuine Marketing Group Inc. can be found at https://genuinemarketinggroup.com/

Contact: Greg Needham

Email: greg@genuinemarketinggroup.com

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

