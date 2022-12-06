Empire Surf Joins the Surf Soccer Family

Launching immediately, two successful youth soccer clubs will join forces to become Empire Surf Soccer Club, bringing elite programming and expanded opportunities to the Temecula Valley.

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of youth sports, the Surf brand is renowned for professionalism, elite event management, high-quality coaching, and, most importantly, a deep commitment to player development, resulting in hundreds of all-American athletes and thousands of scholarships. Our mission is to create experiences and opportunities for kids, and we're excited to announce our next step toward achieving this goal in Southern California.

Empire Surf Soccer Club (PRNewswire)

Today, Surf Cup Sports is proud to announce a new partnership in the Temecula Valley, launching with over 50 teams that will alter the youth soccer landscape in the Temecula Valley in a positive way. With great leadership and an experienced coaching staff, this group will come together as one club under the Surf banner and partner with Surf Nation to create unmatched player pathways, coaching development, and club operations.

Empire Surf players and families will have access to the elite training fields of Galway Downs, the Surf Select player pathway, and will benefit from all aspects of the Surf Nation family. Empire Surf will be THE premier youth soccer organization throughout the Temecula and Murrieta communities. We will provide everything our players need to achieve their athletic dreams and ambitions.

"We are honored and excited to open a new chapter for the Temecula Valley by partnering with Surf Soccer Club. Riverside County has the talent and grit to deliver perennial National Champions, and we are tasked with bringing the Best of the Best coaches together, united under one flag with a singular focus to give youth soccer players in the Temecula Valley the opportunities and programming they fully deserve," said Mark Connelly, Empire Surf Soccer Club Regional Director. "There is no doubt this partnership will unite the valley and change the trajectory of players' careers, whether that be in college or professional ranks. We have the experience, expertise, and vision to give the Valley a soccer club that is the Best of the Best."

"If you look at demographics in Southern California, families are moving east, and there are a lot of kids to support. Right now, those kids don't have the same opportunities and pathways as those in other areas, and we want to fix that," said Brian Enge, CEO of Surf Cup Sports.

The top players from Empire Surf will have direct access to Surf Select, an unprecedented identification program built through Surf Nation. This program offers selected players the opportunity to compete in the best international and domestic events, picking from a player pool that expands from Puerto Rico to Rhode Island to Hawaii and Canada.

About Surf:

For over 46 years, Surf has been one of the founding organizations in youth soccer. With over $12 Million in charitable donations, 17 national championships, and countless professional, collegiate, and youth national team players, we are forever striving to be the "Best of the Best." Empire Surf joins our 47 Surf National Affiliates to comprise what we're proud to call Surf Nation.

For more information and tryout information, visit empiresurfsoccer.com .

