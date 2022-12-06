David C Cook Expands Marketing Team for Ministry Impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 145 years, David C Cook has been 100% committed to one single goal: providing resources to help Christians all over the world grow in their faith and pass it on to the next generation. During the past year, the ministry has been rapidly remaking its internal marketing team.

"We are on a mission for growth, expanding ministry reach across all areas and increasing global impact," said Foster.

"We are on a mission for growth, expanding our reach for ministry across all areas. This new marketing organization positions David C Cook to increase its global impact. The leadership team is thrilled with the high-caliber talent joining this amazing team," said interim CMO Stuart Foster of Chief Outsiders, a firm which provides fractional chief marketing officers for organizations in more than 70 industries across the country.

Already this year, David C Cook has added four proven veterans to lead strategic marketing efforts: Chris Baggett (VP of Marketing Strategy); Jason Jones (VP of Visual Communication); Rob Annese (Sr. Director of Digital Marketing) and Jonathan Schneck (Director of Digital Strategy & Growth for Integrity Music). Together, these hires bring decades of experience in marketing and brand development. In all, David C Cook plans to add 17 new positions across marketing and communications, deeply investing in its capabilities of insights, strategy, communication, digital marketing and creative. For more, visit DavidCCook.org.

"By adding top-tier executives to step into these critical roles, David C Cook is poised for growth and expansion across all of our ministries," said David C Cook CEO John Aden. "By leaning heavily on data and insights, we will continue to be on the cutting edge of meaningful impact for the Word of God and the Church around the world."

About David C Cook

David C Cook is a global nonprofit ministry equipping individuals and church leaders with vital learning and worship resources. David C Cook's desire is for individuals and faith groups to experience the transforming power of the gospel through music and media that fit the culture, language and spiritual needs of their communities.

Since 1875, David C Cook has grown from a Sunday school curriculum publisher to one of the world's largest providers of dynamic and relevant media, as well as music designed to equip the global church and individuals with creative, Christian content.

SOURCE David C Cook