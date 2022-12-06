ATU selects Avayler software to underpin new mobile repair and service operations across Germany

- Halfords' new B2B software arm Avayler fast gaining market share in European automotive sector

- ATU is one of Europe's biggest automotive companies and will use Avayler Mobile to drive operational efficiency and customer-centricity for its newly established mobile business unit

LONDON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avayler, the B2B software arm of Halfords, the UK's largest provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announced ATU has selected the Avayler mobile solution to support the company's new mobile servicing and tyre installation service division. Avayler Mobile will initially be rolled out in Munich as part of ATU's "Mobile Workshop" pilot project, with further plans of expansion throughout Germany. The solution provides integrated customer-facing and back-office software to optimise operational efficiency of mobile van operations to ensure the highest levels of customer-centricity, from appointment booking through to job completion.

(PRNewsfoto/Avayler) (PRNewswire)

ATU is Germany's leading automotive services provider with a mix of 556 centres, 531 in Germany and 25 in Austria offering a wide range of mobility accessories and quality spare parts. The company identified a need to reach a new and growing demographic to expand its customer base by introducing mobile servicing and repairs into its business operations. ATU selected Avayler Mobile after a market review that included on-site visits to see the Avayler solution in action for the Halfords Mobile Expert network of 253 consumer vans and 440 commercial vans in the UK. The technology has enabled Halfords to become the number one automotive aftermarket service company globally, with a 4.8+ score on Trustpilot.

The Avayler Mobile solution is designed to drive operational excellence. ATU Technicians are given all the tools they need to complete a job successfully, right down to ensuring the correct routes to get them to the job, alert the customer of their arrival time, and give technicians all the information they require for the job at hand. Using the specially designed customer portal, ATU customers can pick a time slot for service that works for them and the business, driven by a dynamic pricing engine. The portal will also ensure digital communication is maintained with the customer throughout the service.

To drive further business and customer value, specific components within Avayler Mobile can build in dynamic pricing to influence where and when customers receive mobile services. These preferences are then dynamically scheduled into daily planning to maximise the number of jobs completed per technician route, ultimately ensuring the new ATU mobile service division is profitable, not a cost centre. The solution will initially be introduced across Munich, before being gradually rolled out on a nationwide basis.

"At ATU, our aim is to differentiate our business in the automotive repair market. This means finding new ways to service our customers at times and places that suit them, outside of our physical workshops. This was the driving force behind our move to mobile operations, the challenge was then to select the right technology to underpin this transition and ensure we can drive operational efficiency and customer centricity," said Lars Heyne, CTO, ATU. "Avayler Mobile was a perfect fit for this ambition, and we saw synergy with Halfords and Avayler from both a business strategy and technology perspective."

Andy Randall, Chairman, Avayler, commented on the growing success of the Avayler platform: "The selection by ATU underlines that Avayler is built by the industry, for the industry. The industry-specificity of the Avayler product offering perfectly matches the needs of automotive service providers looking to take that step to get out and closer to their customers. We've now seen strong global traction for the solution, first in the US with American Tire Distributors and TireBuyer and now in Europe with ATU."

Traction continues for the Avayler business unit, as ATU becomes one of the latest major automotive repair and service providers worldwide to select Avayler software following its launch in July 2021. It follows American Tire Distributors Inc. (ATD), one of the largest independent suppliers of tyres to the replacement tyre market in North America and owner of leading online tyre retailer Tirebuyer.com, and significant interest from other major organisations across Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

About ATU

ATU was founded in 1985 and is today the market leader in Germany with a unique combination of automotive service and shop for parts and accessories. Headquartered in Weiden, ATU operates more than 550 branches in Germany and Austria. The approximately 10,000 employees generate a turnover of around one billion euros per year. Since 2016, ATU has been part of the European market leader Mobivia. With 19 brands, over 2,000 branches and more than 22,000 employees, the French group has unique expertise in the mobility sector.

Petrol, natural gas, electricity or hybrid - whatever the car is powered by, ATU offers vehicle servicing for all brands. The manufacturer's warranty remains intact.

ATU stocks an extensive range of accessories and spare parts in original equipment quality at every location and in the online shop. The product worlds range from tyres and rims, care products, travel accessories and transport items to alternative forms of mobility such as e-bikes and scooters as well as equipment for electric cars.

ATU stands for a simple, convenient and sustainable customer experience. As a partner for all motorists, ATU enables a high level of quality at attractive prices - for both private customers and business customers of all fleet sizes.

ATU has been actively committed to the environment for years. This environmental awareness is an integral part of the corporate strategy. With a capacity of 14 million tyres per year, ATU operates one of the largest tyre recycling plants in Europe. All other recyclable materials from the German branches are also processed and disposed of in the recycling centres in Weiden and Werl. In addition to continuously reducing its own carbon footprint, ATU is constantly expanding its range of sustainable products through innovations such as re-treaded tyres.

About Avayler

Built by the leading UK automotive business for the industry, Avayler was custom designed to make it easier for customers to order and receive automotive services, in any channel.

Avayler helps ambitious automotive businesses fully digitalise their service delivery, from online customer bookings through to invoicing. Unlike competitive garage management solutions, the software platform unifies the customer journey from the point of ordering to parts bidding, job card creation, job management and invoicing, surfacing data throughout to give customers transparency and ease of mind. Avayler also helps automotive businesses looking for new competitive edge to profitably provide mobile service delivery to their customers.

About Halfords

Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products serving 24 million customers each year. Customers shop at more than 400 Halfords stores, 3 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), over 600 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, McConechy's, Universal and National Tyres) and have access to 230 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National) and 192 Commercial vans. Customers can also shop at halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage services online at halfords.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1960843/Avayler_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avayler