NASHVILLE RED CROSS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

Workers Look Forward to World-Class Union Health Care Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the American Red Cross in Nashville who are employed in the collections, auxiliary, and manufacturing departments have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 480.

"This is one of the largest Red Cross locations in Tennessee, and we are honored that these workers would choose to join us," said Lendon Grisham, Local 480 President. "Roughly one in seven people entering a hospital need a blood donation. These essential workers help save thousands of lives every month, and they deserve a collective bargaining agreement that reflects their heroism."

The workers will immediately be covered by the Teamsters American Red Cross National Agreement, with a supplemental agreement to be negotiated soon. The national agreement includes the Teamster health insurance plan, TeamCare, meaning that moving forward all Nashville Red Cross workers will get better medical coverage at a fraction of the cost they paid prior to unionizing.

"There is a groundswell of workers at the Red Cross who want to get involved with the Teamsters – not just in places with a huge union presence, but in communities with a more nascent labor movement as well," said Jason Lopes, Teamsters Health Care Director. "It's incredibly easy for them to join, and once they become Teamsters, they save thousands of dollars annually in premiums, deductibles and co-pays. If you do the cost-benefit analysis, it's a no-brainer."

Founded in 1965, Teamsters Local 480 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Nashville and the surrounding communities. For more information, go to teamsterslocal480.org/.

