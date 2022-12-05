InventHelp Inventor Develops New Strength-Training Fitness Accessory (DNV-422)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a personal trainer and I wanted to create an accessory to help strengthen and tone the muscles in the lower body, core and buttocks," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the HIP THRUST BELT. My design allows the user to experience added resistance when pulling the cable and lift mechanism on a weight tower/cable machine."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to target the muscles in the lower body and buttocks when using a strength-training/weight machine. In doing so, it allows the user to perform hip thrust exercises against the resistance of a weight plate/cable machine. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-422, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

