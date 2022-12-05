InventHelp Inventor Develops All-In-One Working Cloth (DNV-387)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an all-in-one working cloth for cleaning, polishing, and shining surfaces and other items," said an inventor, from Greeley, Colo., "so I invented the MICRO STEEL. My efficient design would save time when performing cleaning and polishing tasks."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved working cloth for cleaning, polishing, buffing, refinishing or shining a variety of products. In doing so, it reduces the need for multiple steps and harsh chemicals. As a result, it is an environmentally friendly, green product, that saves time and effort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, contractors, craftsmen, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-387, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp