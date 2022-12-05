Carpenters Union, Developer Get Historic Jefferson Arms Renovation Back on Track

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-delayed redevelopment of the historic Jefferson Arms building in downtown St. Louis is finally set to begin construction. Last week, Gary Perinar, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Mid-American Carpenters Regional Council, toured the property with executives from Alterra Worldwide.

The Dallas-based developer plans to restore Jefferson Arms to its former glory with a 225-room hotel, apartments and retail space.

"I am very impressed with what I'm seeing on this project so far," Perinar said. "I am confident all of the delays are behind us now and the parties involved are moving full steam ahead to reopen this magnificent building to the public. We're excited about the hundreds of jobs this project will generate with family-sustaining wages and benefits for our members."

Built in 1904 to accommodate travelers to the World's Fair, Jefferson Arms has sat vacant since it was closed in 2006. Stalled plans and litigation kept the project tied up for years, until the building was ultimately sold to Alterra in 2017. The company is investing $100 million into this landmark, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

"We're grateful to have the Mid-America Carpenters Union partner with us on this historic project," said Alterra Chief construction Officer Emre Terazi. "It has been a long time coming but when all is said and done this will be one of the premiere developments in all of St. Louis."

Alterra also thanked the following partners for their work on the project: SLDC Director Neal Richardson and staff; Rodney Crim, CEO of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership; Tim Novak, Executive Director of World Trade Center St. Louis; St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green; Missouri Department of Economic Development; Anthony Thompson, CEO of Kwame Building Group; and St. Louis Alderman James Page.

About the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council

The Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council represents more than 52,000 working men and women in 324 counties across Illinois, Missouri, Kansas and Eastern Iowa. The Mid-America Council provides the construction and maintenance industries with productive, competitive and certified professionals, encompassing a wide variety of crafts and skills.

View original content:

SOURCE Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council