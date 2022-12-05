ArcLight Announces that Yokasta Segura-Baez has Joined the Firm as Managing Director, Investor Relations

BOSTON, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC ("ArcLight") announced today that Yokasta Segura-Baez has joined the firm as a Managing Director, Investor Relations.

Yokasta brings almost two decades of private equity fundraising and investor relations experience. Yokasta was recently with Capital Dynamics, where she was responsible for strategic investor and consultant relationship management and capital raising in North America. Previously, she held senior positions with Campbell Lutyens, Pantheon, and Ardian. Yokasta holds a B.S. in International Law from the University of Santo Domingo, an M.A. in International Relations & Politics from the University Catolica de Santo Domingo and a Finance Certification from New York University. Yokasta has been extensively involved in promoting both diversity and ESG initiatives and plans on continuing this focus at ArcLight.

"We are pleased to have Yokasta join ArcLight. Yokasta will work with our team to help drive fundraising and investor relations," said Dan Revers, Founding Partner of ArcLight. "She brings a wealth of experience, knowledge, and understanding of our business and limited partners, which we believe will add value to our investors and the firm."

"I am very excited to join the ArcLight team," said Yokasta. "ArcLight has a long, deep track record across the infrastructure sector including power, renewables and strategic gas infrastructure. I believe the strategy they've honed over the past two decades positions them well to continue to play an important role in the electrification and de-carbonization sectors of our economy. I look forward to working with the team, its current investor base, and sharing this story with new prospects."

About ArcLight

ArcLight is an experienced, middle market infrastructure firm with a successful long-term track record of performance for its partners. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an asset-based approach to investing across the power, renewables, strategic gas infrastructure sectors and broader value chain. Since then, ArcLight has, as of September 30, 2022, invested approximately $27 billion in 122 transactions, including over $11 billion of equity capital into the electrification segment, which includes power, transmission, renewable infrastructure and energy transition investments. Through its large infrastructure portfolio, ArcLight is currently focused on providing decarbonizing energy solutions with a strong ESG focus. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a value-added investment approach that benefits from its dedicated in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists and partners, as well as the firm's approximately 1,800-person asset management partner. More information about ArcLight can be found at www.arclight.com

View original content:

SOURCE ArcLight Capital Partners