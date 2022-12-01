Red Pine discovers two high-grade structures: Intersects 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m west of the Surluga Deposit and 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m south of the Sadowski Zone

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX) (OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report new results from its 2022 exploration program. Red Pine continues to expand the footprint of mineralization outside the current resource of the Surluga Deposit and quantify additional gold bearing structures on the property.

The exploration program of Red Pine continues to validate the presence of a large gold system on the Wawa Gold Project.

Exploration highlights include:

Continue to expand mineralization beyond the current resource of the Surluga Deposit

Continue to identify and quantify additional gold bearing structures on the property

Wawa Gold corridor west of the Jubilee Shear Zone:

Exploration confirms the presence of both high-grade mineralization and multiple gold zones in a newly identified large intrusion-related gold system (IRGS) west of the Jubilee Shear Zone

Continuity of mineralization in the IGRS is supported by gold intersections in 5 drill holes that are covering 175 m in the system

At a larger scale, mineralization associated with the IGRS west of the Jubilee Shear Zone can be traced over 1 km

A new and near-surface network of extensional quartz veins was discovered 80 m south of the Sadowski vein system in the hanging wall of the Surluga Deposit – expanding the potential for a bulk underground and/or shallow pit constrained resource.

Surluga South extension – 600 m south from resource boundary and at a depth of +600 m :

Well funded with > C$4 million in cash on hand

Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration commented: "The exploration story continues to unfold with additional discoveries made outside the Surluga and Minto resources that remain open down dip and down-plunge. Our drill campaigns from 2021 to 2022 continue to deliver significant intersections at the Wawa Gold Project. The results demonstrate the potential to increase the size of the existing resource on the project with continued exploration. Our recent discovery and confirmation of an intrusion related gold bearing system (Figure 1 & 2) west of the Jubilee shear significantly expands the potential of a large tonnage shallow gold deposit."

Highlights include:

Wawa Gold corridor west of the Jubilee Shear Zone (Figure 1 & 2) SD-22-376 – From 115.18 m to 255.99 m , three zones of mineralization containing 5.57 g/t gold over 8.51 m , 4.41 g/t gold over 1.27 m and 0.35 g/t gold over 26.43m .

Extensional Vein systems (Figure 1 and Figure 3) SD-22-379A – 10.18 g/t gold over 4.89 m including 59.70 g/t gold over 0.69 m Core Length (CL)





Surluga South target SD-22-371 – 2.69 g/t Au over 4.01 m including 8.48 g/t Au over 1.15 m (CL)



Table 1– Highlights from drilling in the Wawa Gold Corridor (Figure 1)

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m)* Visible Gold Gold (g/t) Zone SD-22-364 690.85 692 1.15

3.42 Jubilee Shear Zone – Surluga South 694 695 1

0.86 SD-22-371 181.17 183.9 2.73 VG 1.08 Minto Mine Shear 618.27 622.28 4.01

2.69 Jubilee Shear Zone – Surluga South Including



618.27 619.42 1.15

8.48 SD-22-376 113.86 122.42 8.51

5.57 Wawa Gold Corridor – Intrusion Including



115.18 116.56 1.38

8.26 116.56 117.67 1.11

19.39 120.45 121.42 0.97

9.17 149.47 153.08 3.61

0.38 Wawa Gold Corridor 204.38 205.65 1.27

4.41 Wawa Gold Corridor 229.56 255.99 26.43

0.35 Wawa Gold Corridor SD-22-379A 66.8 71.69 4.89 VG 10.18 New Vein Network south of Sadowski Including



66.8 67.67 0.87

5.06 71 71.69 0.69 VG 59.7 767.45 768.75 1.30

1.32 Jubilee Shear Zone – Surluga South 771.75 772.75 1.00

2.53 SD-22-380 331.63 334.78 3.15 VG 0.79 Jubilee Shear Zone – Surluga North 341.45 342.39 0.94

0.66 348.2 349.4 1.2

0.41 340.5 343.95 3.45

1.77 343.22 343.95 0.73 VG 6.71

Assay results presented over core length and are estimated to represent > 70 % true width in the Jubilee Shear Zone and the Minto Mine Shear Zone. In the Surluga North Vein Network, assay results are estimated to represent > 35 % true width. In the Sadowski vein network and the new vein network south of Sadowski, the intersections are estimated to represent between 40 and 75 % true width. In the Wawa Gold Corridor, additional drilling is necessary to establish the true width of the mineralization zones.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures

Drill core samples were transported in security sealed bags for analyses to Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Individual samples were labelled, placed in plastic sample bags and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed into durable rice bags and shipped. The residual coarse reject portions of the samples remain in storage if further work or verification is needed.

Red Pine has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. As part of its QA/QC program, Red Pine inserts external gold standards (low to high grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to random standards, blanks, and duplicates.

Qualified Person

Quentin Yarie, P.Geo. and Chief Executive Officer of Red Pine and the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the news release's technical information.

COVID-19 Precautions

Red Pine has developed and implemented compliant precautions and procedures according to guidelines for the Province of Ontario. Protocols were put in place to ensure our employees' and contractors' safety, thereby reducing the potential for community contact and spreading of the virus.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX" and on the OTCQB Markets under the symbol "RDEXF".

The Wawa Gold Project is in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, a region that has seen major investment by several producers in the last five years. Its land package hosts numerous historic gold mines and is over 6,900 hectares in size. Led by Quentin Yarie, CEO, who has over 25 years of experience in mineral exploration, Red Pine is strengthening its position as a major mineral exploration and development player in the Michipicoten region.

For more information about the Company, visit www.redpineexp.com

1 National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project, Brian Thomas P.Geo. Golder Associates Ltd, report effective August 18, 2021.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

