NexBank Capital, Inc. Promotes Rhett Miller to Chief Banking Officer

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial services company and the parent company of NexBank, announced that Rhett Miller has been promoted to Chief Banking Officer. Miller served as Chief Credit Officer since 2013 when he joined the company. In his new role, he will be responsible for the institutional and commercial banking divisions. Miller will retain oversight of the bank's credit related activities and continue to serve as a member of the Investment, Finance, Credit, and Enterprise Risk Management Committees.

NexBank Capital, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/NexBank Capital, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Miller holds over 40 years of experience in the banking, corporate finance, and commercial real estate industries. He joined NexBank Capital, Inc. from Southwest Securities, FSB, where he was Senior Vice President and Manager of Special Assets.

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a Dallas-based financial services company that provides financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. Through its subsidiary, NexBank, the largest privately held bank in Texas with $13.9 billion in assets, it provides institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services.

NexBank | Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NexBank Capital, Inc.