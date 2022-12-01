JupiterOne Announces Key Initiatives with AWS to Help Customers Strengthen Security Posture

JupiterOne supports AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights feature, AWS joins as member of JupiterOne Stellar Partner Program

MORRISVILLE, N.C. and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS re:Invent 2022 - JupiterOne , the industry's leading provider of cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) technology, entered Amazon Web Services (AWS) re:Invent 2022 (VENETIAN EXPO, BOOTH #231) announcing support for key initiatives as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). A recognized AWS Rising Star Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of Year 2022 and member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, JupiterOne helps organizations, from startups to enterprises, advance their cloud adoption journey and strengthen their security posture.

Below is a summary of key initiatives:

JupiterOne for AWS Startups + Small Businesses - This new program gives smaller organizations access to JupiterOne at a discounted rate, enabling them to address key security and operational requirements that arise as their businesses grow. Qualifying program participants receive special JupiterOne Fast Start Marketplace Private Offer pricing available only in AWS Marketplace .

Participation in AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights - JupiterOne is an inaugural participant of AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights, a new feature that simplifies third-party software risk assessments for customers by compiling security and compliance information in a unified dashboard. With JupiterOne, customers gain access to evidence related to data privacy and residency, application security, access control, and more, streamlining procurement and accelerating the vendor validation process.



AWS joins as a member of JupiterOne Stellar Partner Program - The program brings together technology providers from key sectors in IT, security, and DevOps to create a modern cloud-based technology stack that simplifies day-to-day operations for its users while reducing associated costs and resource burnout from the constant toggling between multiple siloed tools. JupiterOne will deliver enhanced value to joint customers through focused co-building and co-selling efforts with AWS.

AWS re:Invent 2022 attendees can learn more about these initiatives and catch a demo of the company's CAASM platform by stopping by the JupiterOne booth (#231). JupiterOne's Senior Solutions Architect, Mauricio Ruiz, delivered a session titled Reducing Exposure in the Cloud (November 29, 2022, at 1:25 pm). In addition, Senior Director of Cloud Alliances, Shane Jones, presented a talk about Cyber Hygiene Strategies for Security Leaders (Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:55 am). Both sessions will be available on-demand throughout December for virtual access. In addition to its booth presence, JupiterOne is co-hosting the "DevOps and Darts" event with GitLab, Sysdig, VMware, and more. The event will take place at the Flight Club in the Venetian Resort on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, starting at 6:30 pm. Interested AWS re:Invent 2022 attendees can register for the event here .

Organizations rely on the cloud to centralize their business operations as they expand. New users, endpoints, applications, code, data, and even whole new environments can be easily added and spun up, often without the knowledge of IT and security teams. With each new asset acting as a possible entry point to an organization's digital environment, the ability to identify, map, analyze, and secure this constantly growing attack surface has become business critical. JupiterOne provides an added layer of visibility and posture management to tens of thousands of AWS accounts, helping organizations further secure their attack surface with continuous asset discovery and attack path analysis to reduce risk, triage incidents, and prioritize vulnerability findings across their AWS environment and beyond.

"As we build and take Udo to the next stage of growth, finding technology vendors that understand our business and technical needs is critical to our success," said Jacob Lambert, Senior DevOps Engineer at Udo. "We are thrilled to leverage the JupiterOne for AWS Startups + Small Businesses program to gain access to the same technology that enterprise companies rely on as the foundation of our cloud infrastructure and security practice, and expect it to be a game-changer for Udo."

"We are thrilled to welcome AWS to the JupiterOne Stellar Partner Program and announce our support for these major initiatives to deliver greater value to our customers," said Erkang Zheng, Founder and CEO at JupiterOne. "We are also honored to have been selected from among 100,000 worldwide AWS Partners to be one of the first to support in AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights feature. JupiterOne and AWS customers stand to win tremendously from these initiatives, and we look forward to increasing our work together for many years to come."

"Our customers tell us they need help finding SaaS software that can be utilized quickly," said said Chris Grusz, General Manager of Worldwide ISV Alliances and AWS Marketplace, AWS. "However, today's paperwork-based process can take weeks and sometimes months. With AWS Marketplace Vendor Insights, customers can reduce the time it takes for assessment while getting access to more up to date information than the traditional paperwork-based approach. Organizations like JupiterOne have shown commitment to trust and transparency for their customers by implementing Vendor Insights."

To learn more about JupiterOne, please view the JupiterOne listing in AWS Marketplace or visit jupiterone.com .

About JupiterOne

JupiterOne is a cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM) platform company that delivers visibility and security into your entire cyber asset universe. Using graphs and relationships, JupiterOne provides a contextual knowledge base for an organization's cyber asset operations. With JupiterOne , teams can discover, monitor, understand, and act on changes in their digital environments. Cloud resources, ephemeral devices, identities, access rights, code, pull requests, and so much more are collected.

Contact:

Melissa Pereira

Director of Communications, JupiterOne

(833) 578-7663

pr@jupiterone.com

Nathaniel Hawthorne for JupiterOne

Lumina Communications

(661) 965-0407

jupiterone@luminapr.com

