Brindiamo Group adds Dedicated Rickhouse at Log Still Distillery to Provide Enhanced Client Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brindiamo Group President and CFO Jeff Steinberg announced a major development in the company's strategy for logistics and facilities with the addition of a new, proprietary rickhouse that will provide traditional company-owned storage for barrels. The rickhouse is located on the grounds of Log Still Distillery, which is situated on the 300-acre campus of Dant Crossing, a unique entertainment complex located in Gethsemane, KY.

Steinberg said, "We are extremely excited to announce the completion of the first Brindiamo rickhouse to better serve our clients with their barrel storage requirements. With a capacity of approximately 30,000 barrels, the rickhouse is a joint effort between Brindiamo and Log Still Distillery. It represents a milestone for our company that will dramatically expand our capabilities to directly service our clients' needs."

The genesis of this initial rickhouse came during conversations between Brindiamo's Chairman and CEO, Jeff Hopmayer, and Wally Dant, President of Log Still Distillery and founder of Dant Crossing. Dant said, "Brindiamo Group is now providing unique strategic advantages to our team at Log Still to continually enhance operations at the distillery."

"Wally and I saw a unique opportunity to build a strong partnership between Brindiamo and Log Still," Hopmayer explained. "This modern rickhouse provides dedicated storage for our clients. Barrels will be managed and operated by experienced teams on the grounds of Log Still Distillery."

Wally agrees, "Working with Brindiamo on solutions for us and our collective clients makes complete sense and we are happy to have them as a strategic partner."

Chris Ecken, Brindiamo's Vice President of Strategy & Analytics, added, "The procurement of our own rickhouse is a real game-changer for Brindiamo and our clients. It will house barrels that Brindiamo owns, as well as Log Still barrels and some third party barrels. This signifies a major expansion of our core strategy of barrel sourcing and it is the first of many rickhouses that are in our plans for the future."

About the Brindiamo Group, LLC

Established in 2012, the Brindiamo Group is a preeminent consulting firm for the beverage alcohol industry and one of the largest bulk bourbon and whiskey suppliers in the world. The leadership team is comprised of entrepreneurs and executives with more than 150 years combined experience in both the public and private sectors of the spirits industry. Brindiamo team members have consulted with countless distilleries, brands and individuals worldwide, sharing their expertise and knowledge, developing long-term supply strategies, dynamic liquid sourcing and strategic partnering. From start-ups to seasoned alcohol brands among its clients, Brindiamo Group is shaping the future of beverage alcohol worldwide. BrindiamoGroup.com

About Log Still Distillery

Log Still Distillery is bringing bourbon back to Gethsemane. Guided by Wally Dant and cousins Lynne and Charles Dant, Log Still is re-built on old family distillery land and reimagined to create a unique bourbon and family destination. Each bottle is filled with respect while honoring the history of bourbon at our "old" DSP-KY-47. Ever mindful that faith, family, community, and bourbon pave the way for future generations. Featured products include Monk's Road line of Kentucky bourbons and gins and Rattle & Snap line of Tennessee whiskeys. Log Still Distillery neither owns nor has any affiliation with "JW Dant" distilled spirits. For more information, visit LogStillDistillery.com

Brindiamo Group Rickhouse at Log Still Distillery (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brindiamo Group