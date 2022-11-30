NCLD NAMES JACQUELINE RODRIGUEZ CEO

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD) announced the appointment of Dr. Jacqueline Rodriguez, Ph.D. as the organization's incoming chief executive officer. She will begin the role effective January 2, 2023, with transition support from its chief operating officer, Dr. Kena Mayberry, Ph.D.

Dr. Rodriguez brings a wealth of experience with a background in special education, non-profit management, and education law and policy. She joins NCLD from the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE), where she serves as vice president for research, policy, & advocacy overseeing the strategy and content development for the association's research, programs and professional learning, state and federal policy, and advocacy initiatives. Prior to her tenure with AACTE, Dr. Rodriguez served as a special education teacher and university faculty member, preparing future special and general education teachers for K12 classrooms.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Rodriguez to NCLD," says Margi Booth, co-chair of the board of directors. "Her impeccable background and strong leadership abilities will ensure the organization continues to grow to even greater heights."

Celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, NCLD continues to lead the field in innovation, research, programming, and advocacy nationally. Given its deep commitment to the one in five people with learning disabilities and attention issues, the organization's work is aimed at investing in brighter futures, championing research and knowledge, crafting policy that works, and shining a light on inequality.

"Every individual with learning disabilities deserves to reach their full potential academically and in their employment," says Dr. Jacqueline Rodriguez. "NCLD ensures that mission is fulfilled. I am thrilled to join such a talented and passionate team of professionals. I have been a consumer of NCLD's work for many years, and I look forward to building upon the incredible research, programming, and advocacy initiatives the organization has endeavored to create more equitable futures for people with learning disabilities and their families."

Dr. Rodriguez has a Ph.D. in education with a focus on exceptional education from the University of Central Florida, where she was a McKnight Doctoral Fellow and an Order of Pegasus Awardee. Jackie earned an M.A. in special education with a learning disabilities specialization from American University and her B.A. in international affairs and Latin American studies with a concentration in international development, culture, and society from The George Washington University.

About NCLD

For 45 years, the National Center for Learning Disabilities has worked to create a society in which every individual possesses the academic, social, and emotional skills needed to succeed in school, work, and life. Our programs — which primarily target the underserved — include dozens of resources designed to support families, educators, and policymakers as they work to serve students with learning and attention issues.

