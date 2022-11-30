Martindale-Avvo unveils brand refresh, highlighting its value as a trusted marketing partner for attorneys

Updated branding highlights the value of Martindale-Avvo as it welcomes new leaders during a period of transformation.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martindale-Avvo has introduced a brand refresh — including a new logo and website design — that clearly communicates its mission of serving as a trusted partner to help small and midsize legal firms grow the business of their practice.

Martindale-Avvo unveiled a new logo, which symbolizes the growth the company has undergone in recent years. (PRNewswire)

The refresh reflects an evolution in the way Martindale-Avvo offers services from its family of brands, including Martindale-Hubbell, Avvo, Nolo and Lawyers.com, with the goal of offering a customized suite of consolidated services to help law firms build their practice and thrive. These products fully leverage the company's legal expertise and its audience of 25 million monthly visitors to support attorneys' professional goals.

Spearheading these new efforts is Dave Savoy, who joined the Martindale-Avvo team as Head of Marketing earlier this year. Savoy was previously Vice President of Marketing at 1-800Accountant and Director of B2B media strategy at Blue 449, where he worked with such clients as T-Mobile and Audible by Amazon.

As the Head of Marketing, Savoy said he is excited to shift the way Martindale-Avvo goes to market. "Firms of all sizes can now connect with a dedicated legal marketing expert at Martindale-Avvo for a free evaluation of their firms' growth strategy," Savoy said.

As part of the brand refresh, the Martindale-Avvo website underwent a redesign.

"Attorneys visit Martindale-Avvo.com to stay up to date on the best practices of growing their business," Savoy said. "The new website — remade with a new color palette and user interface — empowers visitors to explore that content more efficiently."

Another key component of the brand refresh is a new Martindale-Avvo logo. The blending of the letter M into the letter A symbolizes the growth Martindale-Avvo has undergone in recent years, bringing a variety of brands and services under one roof. The two upward lines represent the brand's mission to become a trusted partner when helping law firms grow their online practice.

About Martindale-Avvo

Martindale-Avvo brings the leading players in the online legal space under one umbrella, including brands that have been trusted for generations: Martindale-Hubbell, Avvo and Nolo. We provide comprehensive legal-marketing solutions, including real-time lead generation, online legal profiles, live chat, website services and lead intake and management tools. Our network of resources, including Martindale.com , Avvo.com , Lawyers.com and Nolo.com , attract more than 25 million consumers per month – making us the largest online legal network.

