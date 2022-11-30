2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo Broadcast Schedule on The Cowboy Channel Announced for December 1-10 live from Las Vegas

The 64th Wrangler National Finals Rodeo will appear exclusively on The Cowboy Channel, RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO on Sirius XM, and PRCA on Cowboy Channel+

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cowboy Channel today announced the entire broadcast schedule for the 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo presented by Teton Ridge December 1-10. This year's Cowboy Channel NFR broadcast will be presented by Mahindra and feature the top 120 contestants in the world for a 10-day competition to determine the winners of the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle and a share of the $10.9 million purse. The NFR will start with Round 1 on Thursday, December 1, and be exclusively broadcast on The Cowboy Channel, Home of the NFR and Official Network of ProRodeo, for the 3rd consecutive year with simulcasting on RFD-TV, RURAL RADIO on Sirius XM 147, and live streaming on PRCA on Cowboy Channel+. NFR hosts Jeff Medders and Butch Knowles will once again anchor the main broadcast with analysts Joe Beaver and Don Gay, plus behind-the-chutes reporters Amy Wilson and Janie Johnson with special analytics reports from Steve Kenyon.

In addition to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo live at 5:45 pm PT all ten nights, The Cowboy Channel will also be broadcasting 10+ hours throughout each day live from around Las Vegas. Every morning, Western Sports Round-Up will be live at 9:00 am PT from the Resorts World Wrangler Dawg House with Steve Kenyon and Ty McCleary, where the duo will recap the NFR action from the night before, interview round winners in a sit-down environment, and report on what's happening around Las Vegas while looking ahead to what's coming up that day.

Afternoon programming then moves off the Las Vegas Strip to the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas live from inside the Las Vegas Convention Center with Outside the Barrel at 12:30 pm PT featuring legendary funny man and host Flint Rasmussen, followed by NFR Tailgate Party with hosts Katy Lucas and Fanchon Stinger starting at 1:30 pm PT. The NFR Tailgate Party will cover all things western fashion and shopping along with a daily Rodeo Deep Dive panel discussion with Amy Wilson featuring current and former rodeo champions, legends, industry leaders, and more.

Then it's time to open the doors at the Thomas & Mack in the Cowboy Channel Bar at Aces High for The Cowboy Channel NFR Pre-Show with Justin McKee and 26X World Champion Trevor Brazile at 5:00 pm PT, where the popular co-hosts will break down the previous night's performances, examine changes to the world standings and preview the NFR round to come. Then at 5:45 pm PT, the famous yellow chutes will kick open with uninterrupted coverage of the Wrangler NFR opening ceremonies and grand entry, followed by the ten most exciting rounds of the year's best competition in ProRodeo.

After the dust settles following every round of the 2022 Wrangler NFR, it's back to Resorts World Wrangler Dawg House for an evening recap of the day and night with Justin McKee, Ty McCleary, and Katy Lucas. Every night, The Cowboy Channel's 10+ hours of broadcasting will end with the SouthPoint Buckle Presentation live from SouthPoint Hotel, where the nightly round winners will be presented their Montana Silversmith's buckles.

Mahindra presents all ten days of The Cowboy Channel's NFR broadcast schedule. For a complete schedule and more information, please visit www.thecowboychannel.com.

To find The Cowboy Channel on your cable/satellite system, please visit thecowboychannel.com/find-us-on-tv.

All 10+ hours daily of The Cowboy Channel programming of the NFR and broadcasts around Las Vegas will be available to all PRCA on Cowboy Channel+ subscribers who purchased the 2022 NFR Streaming Pass or 2022 Annual Pass before November 1, 2022. For those who did not buy a streaming pass or an annual subscription, the 2022 NFR Streaming Pass, valid December 1-30, 2022, is available now for $99.99 by visiting cowboychannelplus.com.

The Cowboy Channel is the Official Network of ProRodeo, and the Home of the National Finals Rodeo, broadcasting live from Las Vegas every December. Headquartered in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, The Cowboy Channel is the first 24-hour television network dedicated to western sports and the western lifestyle. The programming features a wide variety of "live" coverage from major western sporting events showcasing the world's toughest and most talented cowboys and cowgirls. The Cowboy Channel reaches 42 million homes on cable/satellite systems on Altice, Charter Spectrum, DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Verizon FIOS TV, and many other rural cable systems. The Cowboy Channel and live broadcasting of the ten days of NFR can also be streamed online via The Cowboy Channel Plus at COWBOYCHANNELPLUS.COM, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV's Heartland Extra package.

Facebook: @CowboyChannel | Twitter: @Cowboy_Channel | Instagram: @TheCowboyChannel

For more information, please visit thecowboychannel.com.

RFD-TV is the flagship network for Rural Media Group. Launched in December of 2000, RFD-TV is the nation's first 24-hour television network featuring programming focused on agribusiness, equine, rural lifestyles, and traditional country music and entertainment. RFD-TV produces six hours of live news each weekday in support of rural America and is a leading independent cable channel available in more than 52 million homes on DISH, DIRECTV®, AT&T U-Verse, Charter Spectrum, Cox, Comcast, Mediacom, Suddenlink, and many other rural cable systems. In addition, RFD-TV can be streamed online via RFD-TV Now at watchrfdtv.com, DIRECTV NOW, Roku, iOS, Android, Firestick, Apple TV, and Sling TV's Heartland Extra package. For more information, please visit RFDTV.com .

Facebook: @OfficialRFDTV | Twitter: @OfficialRFDTV | Instagram: @RFDTV

Found exclusively on SiriusXM channel 147, RURAL RADIO 147 is the agribusiness and Western-lifestyle channel for the U.S. and Canada. RURAL RADIO 147's program schedule revolves around original productions focused on agriculture, equine, hunting, fishing, Western sports, and living the country life in small towns around rural America. Broadcast operations for the station are located in Nashville, Tennessee. The channel airs multiple exclusive news and agriculture series along with live broadcasts of Western sports competitions from PRCA rodeos. For more information, please visit RuralRadio147.com.

Facebook: @RuralRadio147 | Twitter: @RuralRadio147 | Instagram: @RuralRadio147

Ryder Wright saddle bronc riding in the National Finals Rodeo 2021 at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

National Finals Rodeo 2022 on The Cowboy Channel (PRNewswire)

Icy Saebens barrel racing in the National Finals Rodeo 2021 at Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rural Media Group