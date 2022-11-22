InventHelp Inventor Develops Innovative New Holster for Handguns (MBQ 191)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to alert communications/operations supervisors every time a law enforcement officer or soldier draws his weapon," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SMITH HOLSTER. My design would effectively document your actions and it could encourage proper judgment during various incidents."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an innovative new holster for handguns. In doing so, it ensures that law enforcement and military agencies are notified each time the weapon is removed. As a result, it improves accountability. The invention features an effective and reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for law enforcement, military personnel and private citizens that own firearms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp