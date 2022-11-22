BORANETWORK announces Strategic Partnership with "Magic Eden" for Web 3.0 game and NFT ecosystem expansion

BORANETWORK enters the Polygon ecosystem with Magic Eden, one of the biggest NFT marketplaces worldwide.

Thanks to this partnership, BORANETWORK will secure multiple markets for Web 3.0 game and NFT.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BORANETWORK (President: Gyehan Song) goes into Magic Eden, a global NFT marketplace, on Oct. 22.

"In an effort to take part in a more cross-chain ecosystem, BORANETWORK is expanding to Polygon with Magic Eden, one of the world's largest NFT platform in the Web3 Game/NFT sector"

As a new partner of Polygon, "Magic Eden" has attracted about $130 million in Series B investment in June 2022, growing into a unicorn company with an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

With Magic Eden, BORA's Web3 Game NFT asset will have much more abundant distribution alongside its previous channels of sales at OpenSea and BORA NFT marketplace.

"Entering the polygon ecosystem through a partnership with Magic Eden, one of the world's largest NFT marketplaces, is expected to be another important catalyst to expand the BORA ecosystem," said Youngjun Lim, CBO at BORANETWORK. "We will continue to increase our partnerships, in order for our high-quality BORA contents to have great potentials."

Meanwhile, BORANETWORK is focused on activating their ecosystem by developing promising game/entertainment/sports contents, while announcing their onboarding projects which includes BIRDIESHOT that launched on Oct. 5, BORABATTLE, and so on.

For detailed services of BORA PORTAL, you can visit their portal site seen below.

