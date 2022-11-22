Alcami Completes Next Phase of Biopharma Storage Expansion at Masy BioServices

The completion of Phase II expansion doubles the capacity of ambient pallet storage at 15°C to 30°C

AMHERST, N.H., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcami, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the completion of Phase II of its cGMP biostorage facility located in Amherst, New Hampshire.

104,000 ft² is now fully operational and ready to support a variety of cGMP storage needs.

"The successful on-time completion of the second phase of this project doubles our biostorage capacity in New Hampshire to approximately 14,000 pallet locations of world-class cGMP storage capacity to support client demand," commented Timothy Compton, Chief Business Officer at Alcami.

Located in Amherst, N.H., The 160,000 ft² facility features state-of-the-art infrastructure and systems. With the completion of Phase II, 104,000 ft² is now fully operational and ready to support a variety of cGMP client storage needs. Phase III is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2023 and will add an additional 56,000 ft² of new capacity.

"This investment further reinforces our commitment to our pharmaceutical clients in support of their increasing demand for secure and reliable cGMP storage requirements." Added Mr. Compton.

Masy BioServices, acquired by Alcami in 2021, offers cGMP temperature storage from ≤-135˚C to 70˚C, including all ICH stability conditions, for vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, cell banks, tissues, pharmaceutical compounds, raw materials, components, and medical devices.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Leveraging 675,000 ft² across five US-based scientific campuses, Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami's private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

