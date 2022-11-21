Ziebart International Corporation Named a Winner of the Michigan Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Detroit Free Press Recognizes Troy-Based Automotive Aftermarket Brand for its People-Centered Culture

TROY, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ziebart International Corporation, the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services, is being honored for a second consecutive year in providing a positive workplace culture for its home office employees.

The global leader in automotive appearance and protection services, with over 400 locations and 1,300 service centers in 36 countries, announced today it has been named a 2022 Michigan Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press. The Top Workplaces 2022 list is based solely on corporate employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey.

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"People are at the center of everything we do at Ziebart; we take great pride in our core values of honesty, passion, innovation, teamwork, and legacy," said Thomas A. Wolfe, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ziebart International Corporation. "Providing opportunities for growth, having an open door policy, and maintaining a family-friendly, team environment is the key to a successful work culture."

Wolfe also noted that the company prioritizes ensuring that employees are happy, healthy, and feel they have a strong work and life balance. "We help care for our employees so they can focus on our mission to support our customers' pride in vehicle ownership," stated Wolfe.

About Ziebart

Founded in 1959, Ziebart International Corporation is the worldwide leader in premium automotive appearance and protection services that extend the life of vehicles. Ziebart operates over 400 locations, with 1,300 service centers, in 36 countries. Ziebart continues to grow and offers domestic and international franchising opportunities, a best-in-class investment for qualified prospects. For more information about Ziebart including franchise opportunities, please visit www.ziebart.com .

