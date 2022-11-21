TODAY SHOW "STEALS & DEALS" FEATURES STATIONERY GIFT SETS 60% OFF

Personalized Stationery Makes The Perfect Gift for Everyone on Your List!

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stationery Studio ( www.thestationerystudio.com/ ) was thrilled to be included in the TODAY show's "Steals & Deals Something for Everyone" segment with TODAY show contributor Jill Martin-Brooks showcasing their personalized stationery sets. Martin said, "These are really 100% fabulous."

"Always super popular and a beautiful gift for a handwritten note," Jill Martin

The Stationery Studio offered TODAY show viewers a generous set of 60 notecards for $42.00. This deal was 60% off the $105 retail price. With a choice of 23 personalized styles, there is something for everyone. These stationery sets include matching blank envelopes. Each set of 60 personalized flat note cards includes 3 different designs, two sets (20 of each) 6.125"x 4.5", and 20 small gift cards: 3.375"x 4.875" printed on heavyweight stock. The sets arrive in a box with tissue ready for gifting.

These personalized note card sets make a great gift idea for everyone and will arrive in time for Christmas. They are also are great ideas for teacher gifts, graduation gifts, wedding gifts, birthday gifts and more. "Always super popular and a beautiful gift for a handwritten note," Martin added.

About TheStationeryStudio.com

The Stationery Studio is the leader in premier online personalized stationery and gifts. TheStationeryStudio.com features more than 20,000 products that have been featured frequently in national press outlets including Associated Press, Bustle, the TODAY show, Good Housekeeping, People Magazine, Brides, Better Homes and Gardens, Cheddar, Real Simple, Midwest Living and more. Celebrity fans of The Stationery Studio include Kim Kardashian, Elizabeth Banks and Julie Bowen. The Stationery Studio socials: Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , Snapchat and YouTube .

