AUBURN, Maine, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, November 18, the employees and owners of Scott & Jon's, the leading frozen shrimp entrée brand, joined Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine in the fight against hunger by volunteering their time at the Food Bank's Auburn distribution center, culminating in almost 5,000 complete meals created for those in need.

Scott & Jon's Lends a Hand to Good Shepherd Food Bank Creating 4,852 Complete Meals for Mainers in Need

Now entering their third year as partners, Scott & Jon's helps Good Shepherd Food Bank by consistently donating food items and volunteering their time to come hand-sort fresh foods and packaged goods. This year, the team created 4,852 complete meals for those affected by food insecurity and topping last year's total of 4,563 meals.

Good Shepherd Food Bank's Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Bethany Tatro stated, "An estimated 159,000 Mainers were experiencing food insecurity in 2021, with 75,000 of our neighbors falling into the concerning category of very low food security marked by skipping meals and reducing food intake. Scott & Jon's dedication throughout the years to eliminating food insecurity is inspiring and we are always excited to welcome their helping hands."

Good Shepherd Food Bank set a bold goal to raise $250 million by 2025 through an unprecedented statewide campaign. The Food Bank aims to raise $150 million in large-scale food donations from food retailers, manufacturers, producers, and Maine farmers, and $100 million in private donations from individuals, businesses, and philanthropic foundations. There are four key priorities to the Campaign to End Hunger; (1) increasing access to more nutritious food, (2) investing immediately and in an ongoing capacity to existing community partners through direct grants, (3) developing new partnerships and innovative models for community food access, and (4) advocating for public policy that improves food access for families, children, seniors, and all individuals. To learn more about the initiative and how you can contribute to ending hunger in Maine, please visit gsfb.org/campaign.

"The season of giving is here, and everyone has something to give," said Scott Demers, co-founder of Scott & Jon's. "By doing our part this season, we hope to put food on the table for Mainers struggling with food insecurity and to inspire other Mainers and local businesses to join the Campaign to End Hunger as well."

