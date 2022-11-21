Save up to 50% During Rhode Island's Annual Hotel Month

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Commerce Corporation – in partnership with six regional tourism bureaus and close to 20 hotels and resorts – is delighted to launch the state's second annual Rhode Island Hotel Month. The sale period begins Black Friday, November 25, 2022, for stays January 1-31, 2023, in which both visitors and locals will be able to save up to 50% on an Ocean State escape. Offering luxe, yet affordable getaways, Rhode Island is home to nearly 400 miles of New England coastline, a renowned culinary scene, and outdoor adventures aplenty.

"January is the perfect time for a well-deserved vacation or staycation, to relax, refresh, and focus on the year ahead. It's our pleasure to continue to provide travelers and locals a chance to begin the New Year relaxing in one of our beautiful hotels," said Anika Kimble-Huntley, Chief Marketing Officer, Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. "Thanks to the support of our wonderful lodging partners, visitors and Rhode Islanders can experience a wellness retreat on our coasts, a culinary journey throughout the state, and a vast selection of diverse hotels in every region of Rhode Island, known for their superior service."

Participating hotels by region include the following:

Blackstone Valley

SureStay Plus Hotel

Block Island

Avonlea Jewel of the Sea

The Waverly III at Block Island Cottages & Suites

Newport County

Admiral Fitzroy Inn

America's Cup Inn

Howard Johnson by Wyndham

The Hilltop Inn

Providence

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton, Providence Downtown

Hotel Providence

South County

A Shore Thing at Charlestown Beach

Shelter Harbor Inn

The Break Hotel

TownePlace Suites by Marriott, North Kingstown

Weekapaug Inn

Warwick & West Bay

Courtyard Providence / Warwick

Hampton Inn – Coventry

NYLO Providence Warwick Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Sonesta Hotel Warwick

Previously known as "Hotel Week RI," which took place in January 2020 and 2021, the state has opted to extend this promotion, for the second year running, to an entire month. With savings ranging from 30%, to as high as 50% off, indulge in a trip to one of the Ocean State's most renowned destinations. Visit Block Island's Avonlea Jewel of the Sea, with nightly rates starting at $100. The famed Hotel Providence, in the heart of the city, starting at $120 per night or the coast of Rhode Island, Newport, with a stay at America's Cup Inn, offering rates starting at $79 a night.

For the full list of promotions or to book a stay go to VisitRhodeIsland.com. Restrictions and blackout dates apply. Travelers are encouraged to share their experiences on social media tagging @VisitRhodeIsland and using the hashtag #HotelMonthRI and #VisitRhodeIsland.

About Rhode Island Commerce Corporation

Rhode Island Commerce Corporation is the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island. The Corporation works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens by promoting the state's long-term economic health and prosperity. Rhode Island Commerce Corporation's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to www.visitrhodeisland.com.

