RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® TOASTS THE SEASON WITH HOLIDAY SPIRITS AND BUBBA'S $10 DEALS

Introduces the Berry Blitzen, a New Red Bull Cocktail

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for holiday sips and Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited casual eatery that spotlights the flavor, fun, and festivity of New Orleans, has the libations to make you jolly. Razzoo's is now serving up their Holiday Spirits, including the introduction of the Berry Blitzen, a new Red Bull cocktail, and the return of Angry Balls, a pint of Angry Orchard Hard Cider paired with a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey. The restaurant is also adding $4 shots to their All Day, Everyday Sips. In addition to the sips, Razzoo's is making the holidays brighter with their Bubba's $10 Deals available on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"We love the holidays at Razzoo's! We get to kick up our already festive spirit and really turn up the fun," said Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our Holiday Spirits are a great way to toast the season and our Bubba's $10 Deals allow guests to savor our bold, tasty flavors while being gentle on their wallets."

Guests may pair their sips with Bubba's $10 Deals featuring Kickin' Chickn' Tuesdays and Plenty O' Fish in the Sea Thursdays. Every Tuesday, guests may enjoy the following plates, with each only being $10, Blackened Chicken Plate, Cajun Fried Chicken, Jalapeño Chicken, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tender Basket, or Andouille Sausage over Red Beans & Rice. Every Thursday features a choice of the following, with each for just $10, Butterflied Shrimp Basket, Jalapeño Catfish, Fried Catfish Basket, Blackened Catfish Plate, or Andouille Sausage over Red Beans & Rice. The Bubba's $10 Deals are good for dine-in or takeout and will be available for only a limited time.

Razzoo's bar team will keep les bon temps flowing with the Holiday Spirits including the new Berry Blitzen. This cocktail is served in a large Hurricane glass and features Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey, Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur, Finest Call Raspberry, honey syrup, and lemonade shaken with ice and topped with a Red Bull Energy Drink.

Razzoo's is expanding their All Day, Everyday Sips with the addition of $4 shots. Guests may enjoy shots of Don Q 151 Rum, Sauza Silver Tequila, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Jack Daniels Whiskey, Crown Royal Whisky, Jägermeister, and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky for just $4 every day.

All bar drinks at Razzoo's are available for guests who are 21 years and older. Razzoo's always encourages a good time, but one that is enjoyed responsibly.

